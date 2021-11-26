7 products with Alexa on sale for Black Friday

On the occasion of Black Friday, it is reduced to a price of 22.99 euros, its all-time low .

We could say that the Fire Stick is something like Amazon ’s Chromecast. It allows convert any tv or traditional monitor on a Smart TV . It is capable of handling a maximum resolution of Full HD and we can watch Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube or Disney + comfortably on our home TV. And of course also integrate Alexa .

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

On the other hand, the 4K version of the Fire Stick It is more suitable if you have a Smart TV, but its system has become obsolete or does not give you the fluidity you expect. After all, many Smart TVs mount quality panels, but neglect the software. For only 33.99 euros, you can revitalize your TV at a stroke. Quite an interesting offer.

Fire TV Cube

This product Pair a Fire TV 4K with an Amazon Echo. With it, we can turn our television into a multimedia center while placing a new Alexa device in the living room. The Fire TV Cube has its own speakers, so it can work perfectly even with the TV turned off.

Amazfit Band 5 Activity Tracker

If you want to always carry Alexa with you, the cheaper option that exists at the moment is the Amazfit Band 5 activity bracelet. With it you will be able to ask questions to your voice assistant, set timers and control the smart devices in your home from your wrist. Of course, as long as your smartphone is within the coverage range of the bracelet.

Fitbit watches

Fitbit smart watches are one of the most interesting proposals that exist to control heart rate, physical activity or blood oxygen saturation. May monitor all kinds of sports, counting calories, saving health metrics or even evaluate our dream.

Using your app, we can link to Alexa and perform voice commands easily from the watch. The most interesting that is lowered is the Fitbit Versa 2, which was the top of the range of the brand until a little over a year ago. It is a very complete watch that can give you a lot of play for several years. It is available right now for just 109 euros.

They are also discounted Fitbit Versa 3, which also includes the Amazon assistant for just 40 euros more, which represents a decrease of almost 80 euros compared to the price that this device usually has in stores.

Smartwatch Amazfit GTR 2

This smartwatch pulls more towards the ground classic with its round dial. It is enough larger on the wrist than Fitbit watches, so this is a much less unisex than the previous ones we have seen.

Has a good autonomy, and quite a few functions to monitor sports. It is also capable of performing some offline voice controls, a very useful function that will help us when we lose sight of our mobile phone.

The products listed in this article contain links to the Amazon website, which could earn us a small commission for sales thanks to its Affiliate Program. The price you pay for them will not be affected at all. In the same way, we inform you that the products have been selected according to the editor’s criteria, without attending to suggestions or requests from the brands involved.