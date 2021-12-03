7 needs of narcissists

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Recognizing the needs of narcissists will help you prevent their devastating effects. Here we tell you which are the main ones.

The needs of narcissists constitute a variety of practices harmful to the people around them. Even their way of being is often compared to the true predators of nature, as they are always looking for victims.

Regardless of the context or circumstances, they only care about being the center of attention and admiration of others. But although they are similar to predators, narcissists differ from them in that we do not see them coming.

That is to say, They are people who usually captivate us with their pleasant personality and extroversion, which strips them of any negative appreciation; At least in the beginning. This makes us suspicious of your dark needs.

Today there is enough information that allows us to identify this type of people and their needs; which is extremely important to be vigilant and take action on the matter.

What is the narcissistic personality like?

Narcissistic people are characterized by their surprising ability to captivate others, being very nice at first. Therefore, they do not usually arouse suspicions about the emptiness, instability and suffering that they harbor within.

But good treatment does not usually last long, since narcissists perform behaviors that move between two extremes: on the one hand there are prosocial behaviors and, on the other, the antisocial ones.

In this sense, it is common for them to be very nice at the beginning of the relationship. After a while they behave the worst, hurting everyone with whom the bond was maintained.

Such behavioral ambivalence is what generates so much confusion for its victims. It represents the perfect setting for the manipulation of the narcissist. It is common to hear them say “How dare you say that I treat you badly? Don’t you realize how much I’ve done for you? “.

Narcissists, on the other hand, tend to be very self-conscious people. They want to be perfect in everything, but they know they are not. Before accepting their weaknesses, they prefer to look for the weaknesses in others to compensate.

The needs of narcissists

Narcissists’ needs are harmful to those around them. Knowing them is of the utmost importance, as this way we prevent them from wreaking havoc with us.

Narcissistic people only care about them. Others are unimportant in your world view.

1. Love and admiration

Narcissists believe they are unique, special and owners of a wonderful existence which is far from what others might imagine. But interestingly, they are also aware of their flaws and some even know that they exaggerate their capabilities.

That is why they need to be constantly admired, to compensate and maintain that fictional and fabulous image. They need to be the center of attention and be admired by their close social circle. However, they are unable to reciprocate the love and admiration they receive. At best, they respond with a love harmful and lacking empathy.

2. Don’t trust others

When meeting a narcissist will make us believe that he is a person we can trust and appeal at any time. They can even convince us that no one understands us better than they do; which will make it difficult to escape from the harmful relationship in the future.

But the irony of the matter is that they are never going to trust us or anyone else. They need to emotionally distance themselves, which makes them cold and suspicious.

3. Control others

Another need for narcissists is to have multiple people under their control. So they can reinforce their identity wonderful.

Then the more people you have under your influence, the more important you feel. Ultimately, the need to control others is a way to hide your low self-esteem.

If they do not achieve admiration and control over others, they will feel that they are nobody, that they are worthless. Hence the analogy with predators.

4. Lying excessively

Narcissists lie every time they speak. His lies are usually about his great virtues and try to convince us that great things are going to happen to us at his side.

However, claims of this type are based on imaginations and dreams. As we have already seen, we are dealing with very insecure people who only magnify themselves to feel good about themselves. In the end, they end up believing their own lies.

5. Create and defend your fantastic stories

In relation to the thing before, narcissists have the need to create a parallel reality where they magnify and exaggerate their capabilities. In this sense, they do not hesitate to cross the line of ethics and respect.

They do not care if they spread false or harmful information about other people, they lack scruples, and they may even commit criminal acts. After all, since they believe they are above others, sometimes they perceive that the law does not apply to them.

6. Don’t show your weaknesses

Narcissists feel the need to hide their flaws at all costs and they turn their insecurity into a false fortress, whose objective is that no one can harm them. In order not to show their vulnerability, they will do whatever is necessary, such as talking excessively, redirecting conversations, belittling others, pointing out their shortcomings.

Let us remember that they are people who feel empty and that their harmful, predatory and disrespectful behavior towards others is, in reality, a mechanism to cope with their psychological discomfort.

The narcissist believes the parallel reality that he has manufactured, in which he is someone without flaws and who deserves admiration from all.

7. Blaming others

The narcissist is aware, to some degree, that he is not perfect. Although he will never admit it. This implies that, if you make a mistake, you will not bear the consequences.

Therefore, if something went wrong because of their wrongdoing, then others are to blame. In this way, they are always the victims of wrongdoing or the alleged incompetence of others.

It’s hard to deal with the needs of narcissists

Dealing with a narcissistic person can be very exhausting. In fact, they can undermine the self-esteem and identity of your close circle. Therefore, if while you were reading someone you know came to mind, it is best that you start to distance yourself.

Although the situation is complicated when that person is a relative or a loved one. In these cases, if he or she does not seek professional help to overcome their problems, it is best to distance ourselves. Thus we do not compromise our well-being.

