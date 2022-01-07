Instagram It has become one of the most used platforms worldwide, and every day more people and companies join the platform to increase its popularity and sales, for this it is necessary to have some healthy habits and gain followers on Instagram quickly to achieve meet all your goals.

In addition to being a social network where users can show their day-to-day life and interact with others, it is also an open window to the creative world and has become a powerful tool for companies and businesses, helping them to promote their products and services.

But, It would be useless to have an Instagram account without an audience that helps you gain more likes and increases your visibility on the platform.If you want to increase the number of followers on Instagram, you have to be constant and persistent in managing your account, creating quality, fun, fresh and innovative content.

You can also increase your followers in Instagram using the Instagram followers buying service offered by the site of https://www.aumentosocial.com.

That said, we will give you some super simple good practices but when combined they will give you a great push to gain more likes and therefore get more followers.:

1. Stay engaged with your followers

This is undoubtedly one of the most important strategies for your account on Instagram. Interacting with your followers is one of the best ways to show true engagement, since it makes you more real and receptive on Instagram, and interactions are essential for your account since the platform’s algorithm takes into account the receptivity they have users regarding their comments.

Do Instagram Stories that generate interaction It depends on many things, but you can post stories in which you ask simple survey questions and thus get your followers to participate and interact with you. With good engagement you can gain more followers on Instagram effectively.

2. Promote your Instagram account on other social networks

If you make it easier for people to find you by making your profile easier to get, you are likely to get more followers organically. You can share a link to your Instagram profile on another social network, such as Facebook or Twitter, where you have already gained followers and thus get them to follow you on Instagram. Use a contest, exclusive coupon code or event to give your followers on other social networks a reason to visit your profile and gain followers on Instagram.

If you’ve just opened a new Instagram account, make sure to post a few posts, at least 10, before promoting the account. You can also highlight some of the best-performing IG posts on other social networks.

3. Organize dynamics and contests

An excellent alternative to generate interactions and organic growth in a short time are dynamics, raffles and contests.

The way it works is quite simple: you define an award related to your brand, you establish some conditions (follow you, like or comment) and then you choose the winner among the users who met the conditions.

These strategies are effective because most Instagram users enjoy participating in exchange for the chance to win a prize from their favorite brands. You just have to keep in mind that the conditions must be simple and that the prize must be attractive enough so that your followers are encouraged to participate. These are just some of the aspects for organize a good Instagram contest.

4. Interact with your audience

The main engine of Instagram is the interactions of its users and these should be as important in your strategy as it is to get followers. Having said that, It is clear that to achieve your goal of getting followers, you must interact with your audience and with other accounts within your niche.

Unless you are a public figure or manage the profile of Instagram of a recognized brand, the followers will not arrive alone; so you should start conversations with likes, comments and even some follow-ups to receive positive feedback.

When engaging in these types of interactions, it’s important to do so with accounts that fit the profile of your average follower so that you have a higher chance of gaining a few new followers.

5. Create a content plan

Planning in Instagram it’s key. Create a content plan It will allow you to clearly define what you are communicating to your followers and you will be able to see your profile as a whole to carry a consistent message.

Also, by making a content plan based on your objectives, it will be easier to measure the results of your strategies and you will be able to work much more efficiently both in the creation of new content and in its publication.

Using hashtags should become one of the healthy habits for your account, as it is one of the most efficient ways to get more followers on Instagram for free. Making use of relevant hashtags in your posts can help people find your content efficiently after a search. or after clicking on a hashtag from another relevant post with the same hashtag.

Some IG users follow hashtags and therefore your content with hashtags appears in the feeds of people who do not follow you. Instagram allows up to 30 hashtags per post, but effectiveness is based on quality, not quantity. The more hashtags you use in a single publication, the more spam your content will appear to users, so it is advisable to make use of up to 12 relevant hashtags in order to achieve the goal of reaching more users and gaining followers in Instagram.

7. Be consistent with your posts but beware of spamming

To be constant in Instagram It is important to publish quality content, it is useless to publish for publishing, since it can negatively affect your account and lose followers, remember that the idea is to grow your followers. You can alternate the days of publication, so you can have time for inspiration and prepare new content until it becomes one of your healthy habits for Instagram.

The rush is not good so if you want to get followers on Instagram it is not a matter of publishing hundreds of photos since you will end up annoying and boring your followers and looking like spam.

Find a balance when posting photos that allows you to be regular but without saturating your followers.