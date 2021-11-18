Refering to installation of the fiber, it is free as long as you are with the operator for more than 3 months. If we already have the necessary installation by Movistar, the portability of the fixed number will be ready when the installation by Digi is finished. In the event that a Movistar technician has had to come to your home, the fixed number will be activated 48 hours after the Digi installation has been completed.

If we are interested in hiring any of Digi’s mobile rates, the Romanian operator does not apply any type of permanence. It offers both contract and prepaid rates and we can cancel these products when we deem it appropriate. However, in the symmetric fiber service they do apply a permanence of 3 months . Permanence that in some cases has harmed its clients, since they have had continuous failures in the connection and have had to endure the 3 months of permanence to avoid having to pay a penalty.

Digi Mobil is a virtual mobile operator (OMV) that uses Movistar coverage to offer its services in Spain. In recent months it has been noted for its adjusted prices for convergent fiber and mobile rates, but also for the countless complaints from users on the network regarding speed or constant connection failures. These are some of the things that we have to take into account if we want to contract a rate with Digi.

CG-NAT

Digi uses CG-NAT for its Internet connections. The company ensures that the CG-NAT does not affect regular use by users. For example, most online video games work fine and the latest games on the market have already been designed to work with CG-NAT. Navigation, making video calls, watching or uploading videos and browsing social networks are actions that we can do normally and safely.

In the event that we need to navigate with a Exclusive IP During our connection to the Internet, Digi has the possibility of contracting the Plus Connection for 1 euro more per month calling 1200 from your Digi phone or from any other company on 642 642 642.

It does not have 5G

If we hire a line with Digi, the maximum speed at which we will be able to navigate on our mobile is adapted to the 4G technology and oscillates between 20 and 40 Mbps in download, and between 6 and 12 Mbps in upload. Even so, the speed of our connection will depend on the coverage of the area in which we are, the processor of our smartphone, etc.

Digi’s 4G is incorporated in all its products, we only need a mobile compatible with 4G and have the 4G / LTE network option activated. As we have already mentioned, this coverage will depend on Movistar.

Fixed with calls per minute

When it comes to contracting a convergent fiber and mobile rate with Digi we have two posibilities As for the landline: add it to the service for 1 euro and have unlimited calls and 500 minutes in international calls for 3 euros more per month.

In the case of the first option we will pay 1 euro more to have the landline at home and we will be charged, both the call establishment (12 cents / min), such as 2 cents / min to landlines and 5 cents / min to mobiles. In the case of making calls to landlines and Digi mobiles, the price is a little lower: 1 cents / min to landlines and 2 cents / min to mobiles. On the other hand, if we decide to pay 3 euros more per month, we will have unlimited calls to mobiles and landlines in Spain and 500 minutes to call more than 50 countries.

Loss of speed

It is enough to browse a little through the forums on the Internet to realize that many users complain that they suffer speed losses on their fiber service with Digi. More specifically at peak times and after eight nine at night. Some customers claim that there is a descent impressive of the bandwidth, especially in the descent, which prevents the use of services such as streaming platforms or online games.

As a general rule, against these problems there has not been a quick action on the part of the operator and many clients have decided to unsubscribe when their contract of permanence has ended.

Cheap mobile rates when hiring fiber

If we are looking to contract a mobile rate with unlimited calls and gigabytes to navigate, Digi has 4 options:

5 GB and unlimited calls for 7 euros per month.

10 GB and unlimited calls for 10 euros per month.

20 GB and unlimited calls for 15 euros per month.

40 GB and unlimited calls for 20 euros per month.

However, if we contract a convergent fiber and mobile tariff, Digi has the possibility of having a mobile line for 3 euros with 1 GB to navigate and 100 minutes to landlines and mobiles in Spain. On the other hand, if you are not interested in unlimited calls for our mobile rate, we have the cheapest rate for 5 euros per month with 3 GB accumulative and 100 minutes for national and international calls. In addition, we also have to add additional lines with Digi.

Billing cycle

To conclude this analysis of the main points that you have to take into account before contracting with Digi, it is good to know that your billing cycle is understood between the 15th to the 15th of each month and the service will be reflected in your bank account between the 31st and the 5th of the following month.

Although it may not seem relevant, not all operators work with the same billing cycle and according to our expenses and invoices, it never hurts to know when they are going to charge our account.