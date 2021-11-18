7 crossfit exercises that don't require materials or equipment

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

If you are concerned about not having the necessary equipment to perform your physical routine, you should know that it is possible to perform intense crossfit exercises that do not require materials or equipment. Discover them!

Last update: November 16, 2021

If you are one of those who is interested in staying in shape, you have surely heard about it crossfit. Or maybe you did it at some point. It is a training model that includes a variety of movements that must be performed intensively. If you want to practice it at home, there are several exercises crossfit They do not require materials or equipment.

The advantage is that they adapt to your schedule and the space you have to execute them.. And the main objective is to train with the greatest effectiveness, without wasting time.

Although exercise exercises may limit you a bit. crossfit Without materials, they give you the freedom to practice routines with greater comfort, within the place where you operate. You can increase the difficulty and intensity to compensate for the lack of equipment.

Crossfit exercises that do not require materials or equipment

Let’s see, then, 7 options to dispense with the materials in the crossfit and still enjoy the benefits of the practice.

1. Squats

Squats consist of basic movements that move large muscle groups. You can perform them with your arms and hands extended in front, lower your torso by flexing your hips until they are at the height of your knees.

Later, the knees are bent and aligned with the balls of the feet, keeping the chest erect with the sight to the front. Another more intense option is to perform them with a single leg resting on the ground, in order to strengthen your coordination, balance and strength by working with instability.

The most important of these exercises crossfit that do not require materials is that directly operate the thigh, hip and gluteal muscles. That is why the number of repetitions you perform will further strengthen these areas and provide them with resistance.

Squats without added weight are efficient for working your thighs and glutes.

2. Burpees

The purpose of the burpees is to measure the endurance anaerobic to work the abdomen, back, chest, arms and legs. It begins standing up, bending the knees as if you were doing a squat, and then resting the hands on the floor and bringing the feet back, extending the legs and bending the arms until the chest had contact with the ground. Later, you bring your feet forward with a frog jump to stand up.

The link of all these movements makes it a high physical power exercise. It is also possible to do it in reverse, that is, with the body lying up. This variant is known as the reverse burpees.

3. Push-ups

In this modality there are different activities available, depending on the position of the arms:

Spartan push-ups: they develop in a push-up posture with the body aligned from head to toe, but misaligning the hands; one over the shoulder and the other lower. After each push-up, you take a short jump to switch hand positions.

they develop in a push-up posture with the body aligned from head to toe, but misaligning the hands; one over the shoulder and the other lower. After each push-up, you take a short jump to switch hand positions. Diamond push-ups: What is different with respect to the previous ones is that in this routine you must join the two hands, connecting the index fingers and thumb of each one under the chest, thus forming a diamond figure.

What is different with respect to the previous ones is that in this routine you must join the two hands, connecting the index fingers and thumb of each one under the chest, thus forming a diamond figure. Palm curls: they are practiced in the same hand position described above, forming a diamond, but you add a movement. In each push-up, to lift your body, you push with your hands to gain momentum and slap them just below the chest.

Inverted vertical push-ups: they demand a lot of strength in the muscles of the arms and shoulders, plus stability and concentration. With your body vertical from the head to the ground you achieve each flexion, taking into account that all your weight must be on the hands.

4. Animal simulation

In the world of crossfit, this type of training it is well recognized. Take note of the most popular:

Bear Pass: With your hands and knees on the ground, lift one knee to begin transferring, taking turns advancing one hand and the foot on the opposite side at the same time.

With your hands and knees on the ground, lift one knee to begin transferring, taking turns advancing one hand and the foot on the opposite side at the same time. Grasshopper: You start the movement from a push-up posture. The key is to take, by means of a small jump, the foot of one side towards the hand of the opposite that is supported on the ground.

Crab walk: you move back with your eyes directed upwards and your pelvis raised, supporting yourself on the floor with your feet and your hands.

5. Long jumps

You must perform a jump up and forward, moving with great momentum. It is precisely in this step that different muscles of the body act, which is beneficial.

While standing, you bend your knees as if they were squats, lower your hips bringing your arms and hands back to then perform the jump.

6. Walk on hands

The walk on hands is perfect for lovers of the crossfit, given that demands a great deal of strength, energy and focus. It consists of moving from one place to another on your hands, in a reverse vertical posture.

7. Climbers

You start the climbing activity by flexing your arms. It is worth mentioning that the body must be aligned from head to toe.

You bring the knee from one side to the elbow on the same side. It is advisable to do it alternately, with the impulse of a small jump.

Plan your daily crossfit exercise routines that do not require materials!

You can group the exercises discussed throughout the article into daily routines. Inside the world of crossfit it is called workout of the day (WOD), that is, workout of the day. It is used to plan and combine the best options.

An important tip is that you should work with the most comfortable space within your reach, which allows you to fully develop the activities. Avoid places that are too small to prevent you from moving freely.

On the other hand, it is time to celebrate that you are free to set schedules without having to comply with a requirement that someone else has determined. Set yourself demanding levels that do not fatigue your body and give your best in practice.

Keep adapting the exercises to your needs and tastes, but above all, enjoy them! Continue expanding your exercises crossfit They do not require materials or equipment.

