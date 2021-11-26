Those who already have all their look of Christmas thought they know perfectly well that they are going to get their nails done. Special occasions are perfect to show off a different manicure and you can do it even if you don’t have the time or budget to stop by the salon. Because these seven nail designs are Christmas, different and very easy to make yourself at home.

Glitter and stars manicure

Holographic designs to decorate the nails, 8.99 euros.





Holographic Iridescent Nail Sequins Nail Art Glitter Flakes – Butterfly Hearts Star DIY Manicure Decoration Sets for Resin / Glasses / Slime / Craft / Makeup

With a glaze glitter silver and some good holographic starry decorations you will get this beautiful manicure and you just have to seal it with clear lacquer so that it stays intact during all the parties.

Red and gold, the most Christmas combo

Essie gold nail polish, 7.95 euros.

Essie’s gold nail polish

Red and gold are the quintessential Christmas combination. There are many ways to wear them together in our hands, from French tips to geometric lines. However, the simplest thing is to do a freehand circle that doesn’t have to be perfect. The proof is this manicure.

Holiday stickers that look like nail-art

Christmas stickers to decorate the nails, 9.99 euros.

EBANKU 24 Sheets Decoration Christmas Nail Stickers Snowflake Decals Nail Stickers Nails Christmas 3D Self Adhesive Nail Art Stickers Accessories

We may not have the pulse like that of expert manicurists is that they make real works of art. But we can always bet on decorative stickers that fill our nails with Christmas drawings. We recommend you encapsulate them with clear enamel to prevent them from peeling off.

French tips to Santa Claus

Mavala red enamel, 4.95 euros.

If you are looking for more original Christmas nails, these French tips are perfect. Red and white with a brushstroke and a dot to create the Santa hat more fun.

The Christmas tree in your hands

Set of six finished rainbow nail polishes glitter, 8.98 euros.

Set of 6 colored nail polishes with glitter, from the brand Shine

The same goes for this Christmas tree, the perfect symbol for these holidays. This manicure looks much more elaborate, but it is actually a series of brush strokes in different glazes glitter and a decorative star to crown it. Something we can do in 15 minutes.

French manicure glitter For special occasions

Nail polish glitter of Jimmy Choo, 40 euros.

Jimmy Choo glitter nail polish

If you prefer not to risk and play it safe, the French manicure is always the answer. Yes indeed, stay away from the classic blank and nude, because to celebrate Christmas glitter is much better.

Minimalism and a dot

Colored pearls to decorate nails, 7.49 euros.

12 Grids Crystal Genie Nail Beads Multicolor Crystal Rhinestones Small Caviar Elves Crystal Beads for Nail Decoration Art Decorated

The last proposal we have for you is this, so clean and subtle that it will make anyone fall in love. It is about painting our nails with a natural polish and making a difference in a very sophisticated way with a pearl in green or red to celebrate Christmas.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @betina_goldstein.

Photos | @betina_goldstein, @naailartbar, @tsumesaurusnails, @kk_beautyyy, @thegel_bar, @ royal_g.nails, @claudia_hrnandez.