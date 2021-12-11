7 Christmas decorations to make with your children

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Let this December, the Christmas decorations in your home be a family work. We teach you the step by step of simple crafts typical of these holidays.

December is a time of rapprochement, of sharing and creating memories. If you have children at home, get them involved in activities like making Christmas decorations. This is how they start a tradition, they awaken creativity, practice their skills and work on patience.

A editorial of the magazine Medicine and Cinema ensures that participating in visual arts, design and crafts benefits health. Also, the publication For the Classroom stand out that crafts improve children’s attitudinal and aptitude responses, boosting concentration and helping them express their feelings.

Christmas decorations with homemade materials

Find colored pencils, paints, scissors, fabrics, and recyclable materials. We will guide you in the elaboration of simple projects that will bring out the capacities of your children and will promote family life in the month of Christmas.

Christmas tree decorations are a classic of the December holidays.

1. Tree with buttons

Among the most popular Christmas decorations are tree decorations. This task promotes motor skills, because it involves threading a cord through tiny holes.

Materials

Green and red buttons of different sizes.

Small brown buttons.

Threads (green and red).

Step by Step

Thread: Thread at least 8 red buttons through two pieces of green thread knotted at one end. The key is to arrange the buttons from smallest to largest. Add the trunk: Thread a couple of brown buttons to simulate the trunk and tie that end so they don’t fall off. Put a cord: close the craft with a string at the top to hang it. When assembling the green trees, use the red string.

2. Snowman with stockings

This decorative arrangement is perfect for reusing odd socks. Kids will love the transformation of this garment.

Materials

Thread.

Ribbons

Rice.

Glue.

Markers.

White sock.

Color sock.

Colored buttons.

Orange pompoms.

Step by Step

Fill the white sock: puff up the stocking by pouring rice into a ball of the size you want. Dress up and make up: glue the buttons at the bottom, draw the eyes and mouth with a black marker. Color her cheeks with pink and make the nose with the orange pompom. The accessories: for the scarf it incorporates a ribbon. Close the doll’s characteristic outfit by making a hat with the colored sock. Cut a piece of the stocking, roll it up and glue it on the head.

3. Wax figures

During the manufacture of this ornament, caution is essential, since it is necessary to work with fire.

Materials

Old candles.

1 saucepan.

Molds

Step by Step

Melt: this step should be done by the adult. Turn the burner to a simmer and melt the candles in the saucepan. Cools: Spread molten wax on a smooth base to speed cooling. Get shapes: use molds alluding to the Christmas season. They can be the ones used for cookies. Mark and remove the shapes. Add a string and icing on the tree.

4. Dolls with clothespins

Clothespin hooks gain another function when they are transformed into Christmas figures.

Materials

Cloth.

Cotton.

White paint.

Black marker.

Pompoms and wool.

Wooden clothespins for hanging clothes.

Step by Step

Stains: change the color of the caliper by painting white. Wait for it to dry to continue. Dresses: 2 centimeters before the top of the hook, knot pieces of wool that look like a scarf. Complete the face: With the black marker you draw the eyes and the mouth. You make the nose by gluing a small pompom.

5. Christmas rolls

Define with the children which Christmas decorations they will make from the cardboard rolls. Maybe brainstorming will help; this tool teach them the importance of teamwork and cooperation, such as raises Planet Classroom. Some options?

Materials

Rolls of toilet paper.

Homemade glue.

Color paints.

Toy eyes.

Felt pens.

Brilliantine.

Cardboards.

Cotton.

Buttons.

Strings

Brushes.

Pair of scissors.

Step by Step

Choose a character: you have many materials to customize the rolls. You can create a Santa Claus, reindeer, elves. Draw: With the brushes, fill the figure you chose to make with color. Complete with accessories: of the variety of implements use buttons, glitter, pompoms, twine or whatever you want to personify the rolls. For example, if it is a leprechaun, use cardboard to make a hat and ears; buttons and pompoms are used for clothing.

6. Branch reindeer

This is one of the simplest and most fun decorations to execute. To carry it out invites the children to look for twigs in the garden.

Materials

Homemade glue for crafts.

Sticks or small wood.

Googly eyes.

Red button.

String.

Pair of scissors.

Step by Step

Make a triangle: you need 3 thin twigs per reindeer. Glue them forming a triangle, making sure that the sticks that make a “V” stick out. Wait for them to dry. Create the face: With the homemade paste you fix a bulging eye on each side. The red button will be the nose and will go at the bottom joint. Hanging: At the top of the reindeer make a loop with the string and it is ready to be hung.

7. Photo frame for the tree

The backdrops and flowers are not the only alternatives to decorate the Christmas tree. A peculiar option is to hang photographs in handmade picture frames.

Look in your albums for some photographs that are inspiration to decorate for Christmas.

Materials

Brightness.

Cardboard.

Brushes.

Pair of scissors.

Glue.

Popsicle sticks.

Paints (white and red).

Step by Step

Pinta: Draw white and red stripes on the popsicle stick. Wait until it is dry. Cut and paste: Take out of the cardboard a circle of the size you consider convenient. On it paste the chosen photo, also cut in a circle, but smaller. Put the pieces together: Once the paint on the ice cream stick is dry, stick the circle with the photo on one of its ends. Finish by adding glitter and a string to hang it on the tree.

Choose Christmas decorations according to age

The chosen craft has to be according to the age of the child, otherwise, you will experience frustration and despair. There will be favorable results if you first familiarize yourself with the exercise.

The essence of these activities is to unleash the imagination, reinforce company and teamwork, especially at Christmas. Get to work!

