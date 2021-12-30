7 causes of pain behind the knee

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Pain behind the knee is usually caused by muscle overuse or overexertion. Here we explain 7 causes that need a medical evaluation.

Pain behind the knee has a variety of causes and all require medical evaluation for proper diagnosis and treatment. Anatomically, the back of the knee is called popliteal hollow. It contains the popliteal artery, the popliteal vein, and various tendons and muscles.

Most of the causes of pain here have their origin in problems of the musculoskeletal system. So it is the specialist in traumatology and orthopedics who must evaluate it.

The approach will depend on the cause. It almost always consists of the prescription of anti-inflammatory analgesics, the scheduling of physiotherapy and the application of local methods to reduce discomfort.

Causes of pain behind the knee

Here are some common causes of pain behind the knee. Let’s see 7 possible reasons for this condition.

1. Varicose veins

The term varicose veins It refers to the dilation of the veins. In the lower limbs it is more common in the legs and in the superficial venous paths.

It is produced by incompetence of the valves that facilitate venous return to the heart, which causes retention of blood. When present in the popliteal region, they can cause pain behind the knee. In addition, they can be accompanied by a feeling of heavy legs or cause itching.

Treatment is by surgery or infiltration. However, varicose veins tend to recur.

Varicose veins cause pain because they slow down blood circulation, causing fluid accumulation in the area.

2. Osteoarthrosis

The osteoarthosis is produced by the wear of the cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones. It can affect any joint, but is most often located in the hands, knees, hips, and spine.

When it affects the knee joint, it is the back that is most damaged. So it is a common cause of pain behind the knee.

It is associated with the following factors:

Advanced age.

Previous joint injuries.

Repeated stress on the joint.

Overweight.

There is no definitive treatment. The symptoms can be controlled, but the damage is not reversible. Physical rehabilitation, maintaining a healthy weight, and managing pain with medications or physical techniques are recommended.

3. Baker’s cyst

Cysts are fluid-filled enlargements. Baker’s cyst is also called popliteal cyst due to its anatomical location.

The Baker’s cyst It contains synovial fluid and is related to other pathologies of the knee, such as arthritis, meniscal injury or cartilage wear. Its resolution requires treatment of the underlying pathology.

It manifests itself by pain behind the knee with the presence of a mass palpable and mobile. In addition, there is usually limitation of knee flexion, a feeling of tightness, swelling, and increased sensitivity.

4. Hamstring tendinitis or bursitis

Tendonitis is inflammation of the tendons, while bursitis is inflammation of the synovial bag of a joint. The hamstring tendons are found in the back of the thigh and knee. Because of this, when you do intense physical activity, you are more prone to tendon elongation and subsequent inflammation.

That is why before doing any type of physical activity you should warm up.

5. Injury to the menisci

The menisci are cartilages in the shape of the letter C that are responsible for cushioning the space between the tibia, patella and femur. Sudden movements, especially lateral or twisting, can cause rupture or tearing of these tissues.

Depending on the area of ​​injury, pain occurs. It can be generated behind the knee, to the sides, in front and when walking, going up and down stairs.

What’s more, there is stiffness when mobilizing the joint, swelling, unstable knee sensation and inability to mobilize the leg.

6. Injury to the lateral and cruciate ligaments

There are 4 ligaments that are responsible for joining the femur with the tibia:

Medial lateral ligament.

External lateral ligament.

Anterior cruciate ligament.

Posterior cruciate ligament.

Injury to these structures can be caused by blows to the knee, overextension of the joint, or by changing direction while running or turning. It is associated with soccer, skiing, and basketball.

It manifests as a feeling of instability, pain behind the knee, and swelling.

7. Popliteal muscle tendonitis

The popliteal muscle is short, flattened, and triangular. When there is muscle overexertion or overload, it can cause inflammation of your tendon, causing popliteal tendonitis.

It is associated with running, especially downhill or with the leg extended. Also when turning the knee sharply.

Soccer is a sport that affects the knees due to the intensity of the impacts and the need to run almost constantly.

How is the diagnosis when there is pain behind the knee?

The definitive diagnosis must be made by the doctor. The specialty will depend on the associated cause.

Varicose veins are evaluated by the cardiovascular doctor or the phlebologist. While what refers to the locomotor system is the domain of the traumatologist and orthopedist.

The morphology of the knee, the presence of signs of inflammation (heat, redness, pain or increased volume), mobility and the different maneuvers that allow knowing the origin of the injury should be evaluated. Imaging studies are often required in some cases; in particular, magnetic resonance imaging.

Treatment of pain behind the knee

Treatment will depend on the cause. It usually involves anti-inflammatory drugs, creams or gels to decrease local inflammation and, if pain does not improve, infiltration with corticosteroids. In addition, it is accompanied by physical rehabilitation and even momentary immobilization.

Pain behind the knee is usually muscular or tendon in origin and is associated with intense physical exertion. You should see a doctor whenever the symptom does not improve or is so intense that it prevents daily activities.

