Photography is an exciting world that helps us share with humanity the perspective of everything that we think is beautiful or worth revealing. There are many factors to take into account to achieve a good photograph, and one of them is related to the capabilities of the software offered by the device with which we take the snapshot.

And as many experts in the field say that the best camera is the one you have in your pocket, today we will focus on recommending a series of photography tricks and adjustments for iPhone that will allow you to improve both your photos and your videos regardless of your iPhone model, although it is obvious that the latest generation models have more advanced technology in their cameras.

Tricks to improve your photos with the iPhone camera

1. Take advantage of native editing options

There are an impressive number of photo editing applications in the iOS and iPadOS App Store, but in many cases it is much more convenient and much faster to choose to use the photo editing tool that is installed by default in your iPhone software. .

When you take a photo with your phone, you have the opportunity to edit some aspects of it by clicking on the “Edit” button in the gallery of the Photos app. By doing this you will be able to tweak the saturation, contrast, lighting and change a host of other settings. And not only this, but you can also crop the image, rotate it, change its orientation, apply filters … You can also do all this with your videos!

2. Use the 16: 9 format for your Instagram stories

The aspect ratio of your photos and videos is much more important than you think, especially if you plan to publish content on Instagram and WhatsApp stories, in the snaps from Snapseed, on TikTok, etc.

And we cannot deny the obvious, vertical photographs and videos are more fashionable than ever. Your iPhone takes photos with a 4: 3 aspect ratio that is assigned by default. You probably already knew that you can change the format of your images from Settings> CameraBut did you know that you can also change the aspect ratio from the Camera app itself?

If you are about to take a photo to publish it on your Instagram or WhatsApp story, we recommend doing it in 16: 9 format so that the ratio of width and height is perfect and not a single detail of the snapshot is lost. To do this, you just have to slide your finger up in the iPhone camera application and select the format you want by pressing “4: 3”. You can choose a 1: 1, 4: 3 and 16: 9 aspect ratio.

3. Change the video resolution “on the go”

In the same way that we can change the aspect ratio format of a photograph, we can also quickly change the resolution of any video directly from the iOS Camera application.

If you are about to record a video and want to obtain the best results to surprise your friends and family, we recommend using the highest possible resolution clicking on the text “HD” located in the upper right corner of the Camera application user interface. You can record in 4K resolution and choose if you want 25, 30 or 60 frames per second. Additionally, you can change this setting from Settings> Camera. Definitely a very useful trick.

4. Don’t be ashamed to use the grid!

The grid is a very interesting element of the iPhone Camera app that helps to considerably improve the composition of your photos. Even the most experienced photographers routinely use it to frame the main subjects of their snapshots. It is also especially suitable in minimalist photography, in zenith shots or for lovers of perfect symmetry.

How to add the grid to your iPhone’s camera UI? Very easy, simply go to Settings> Camera and select the option “Grid”.

5. Learn to master cinematic mode

It’s been a couple of months since Apple introduced its new iPhone 13 line in its September keynote. The company introduced a very interesting system in the hardware of its cameras to offer a cinematic mode capable of intelligently focusing and defocusing subjects in a video.

The cinematic mode on iPhone 13 phones turns your device into practically a professional cinema camera for movies. With this new feature, users can use dynamic focus to add depth of field to videos automatically.

The only thing you have to do to enjoy this fabulous feature of the camera of the new iPhone 13 is to enter the Camera application and slide your finger until you find the cinematic mode. If you rotate your device to horizontal orientation, you can press the arrow button to change the settings and start playing with the blur to master this new iOS feature.

6. Use your Apple Watch to take a photo with your iPhone

Do you need to take a photo from afar? Do you want to show off in front of your friends? Then you will be delighted to know that you can use your Apple Watch to take a picture from your iPhone.

To do this, use your Apple Watch to press the Digital Crown and access the Camera application. After pressing the button on the Apple Watch, a photo will be taken automatically. That easy!

7. How to take photos while recording a video

This is one of the newest features that Apple included in their device’s camera software and is available in most of the latest versions of the Bitten Apple logo signature mobile operating system. It is a function that basically serves to take pictures while you are taking a video.

We explain how you can do it, simply start recording a video as you normally would and press the circular white button appears in the upper right corner (landscape mode) or in the lower right corner (portrait mode) to take pictures of this video.

So far our compilation of tricks and functions for your iPhone camera. These tricks are certainly helpful in a lot of ways, but your iPhone offers so much more! For example, did you know that you can start recording a video by pressing and holding the button to take pictures? Now it’s your turn! What is your favorite photography trick?

