Little by little, the PlayStation 5 catalog it is taking shape. In addition to exclusive titles, there are many cross-platform first-person games with trigger mechanics. These games are known colloquially as FPS for its acronym in English (First Person Shooter) and we assure you that here action is not lacking. They are games that contain confrontations with enemies and the protagonist has dozens of weapons to choose. If you like all this, don’t miss the best FPS games for PS5.

Shooters are games that cannot be missing from any bookstore. They are exciting and some have multiplayer mode, so you can play with friends. In the following ranking we collect the Most relevant FPS games which have been released for PS5 so far, but more will arrive in the coming months. Despite having similar characteristics of the genre, each game proposes original ideas, exclusive weapons and other aspects to consider. You can see more ideas to play among the best shooter for PS5.

The same goes for the setting. Some shooter from this list seek greater realism or set in events in history, so you will not find weapons or abilities of Science fiction. In any case, you have a wide variety of titles with different styles, including so futuristic like Destiny 2. And if you are looking for something cheaper, then you also have totally free games to enjoy alone or with friends. Do not miss them!

Top 7 best FPS games for PS5

Here is a list with the 7 best FPS games to play now on PS5. Just remind you that the new generation of consoles is backward compatible with the PS4 catalog, but we only collect the video games that have been released for this platform.

Deathloop

It is an action adventure shooter developed by Arkane Lyon and distributed by Bethesda Softworks. The story of this installment unfolds on an island called Blackreef where the protagonist Colt he gets up every day in the same place with the sole objective of murder. In order to get out of the time loop you are in, you have to eliminate 8 people before midnight hits.

More details of Deathloop

Among the last original proposals we can find Deathloop, which is based on the time loops. And that has a direct impact on the mechanics and confrontations. If the protagonist dies Before eliminating your targets, you will wake up at the beginning of the cycle. For this you can use stealth mechanics, parkour, attack skills, weapons and different powers.

Metro Exodus

Developed by 4Games, Metro Exodus embarks players on an adventure through the Wildlands of post-apocalyptic Russia. In this installment the levels are huge and non-linear. This makes the title the biggest Metro adventure released to date. The Expansion Pass includes two DLC packs with new stories from the universe Subway. These new stories are not played with the main protagonist, Artyom. Instead, you have to step into the shoes of Sam, the only North American survivor of the Aurora. In its PC version, Metro Exodus It stands out for supporting ray tracing, a technology found in NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards.

More details of Metro Exodus

The setting for Metro Exodus is totally suffocating, but the most open settings invite you to explore any corner. The prize for this boldness may be more powerful weapons, ammo, and other traps you will need to avoid mutant creatures Of the surface. The game has more linear moments or with greater freedom to discover all it can offer.

Far cry 6

It is an action-adventure video game developed and distributed by Ubisoft. This is the sixth installment of the series, in this case, it has a luxury cast commanded by Giancarlo esposito, who plays the antagonist Anton Castillo. The story unfolds in the fictional Yara region, inspired by Cuban guerrillas and that will lead the player to be a native of the city who must face the dictator’s regime.

More details on Far Cry 6

Far Cry could not be missing from this list because the action is assured. The game has a large exploration component due to its open world, where you can move freely and scroll in different ways. It is important to have good equipment to access certain areas and face some enemies. But in Far Cry 6 you have a large arsenal of weapons, projectiles, explosives and allies that will help you.

Battlefield 2042

It is an action shooter developed by DICE and distributed by Electronic Arts. It is positioned a few decades after the War of 2020, it is set in the near future where new wars are developed with more advanced technology that has helped to rebuild society, but has also generated new conflicts. It has a total of 13 maps, and 16 weapons of different categories.

More details of Battlefield 2042

Have a similar game system to the previous installments, focused especially on multiplayer. But this time the action unfolds in the near future and therefore you can find more advanced futuristic weapons. The character classes more conventional like the Engineer, Medic or Assault with their own unique abilities and gadgets from weapons to other equipment such as wingsuits.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

This new installment of Call of Duty takes place in various settings of World War II: Eastern Front, North Africa, Western Front and Pacific. Aerial combat over the Pacific and intense battles await you in France, Stalingrad and elsewhere. It also has multiplayer, zombie mode and Warzone. In zombie mode you have to survive waves of undead and get as far as possible. When playing online the game has cross-play between platforms and generations. In addition, it is worth mentioning that Sledgehammer Games adds new seasonal events, community events and new multiplayer maps for free.

More details on Call of Duty: Vanguard

If you are looking an exciting campaign, Call of Duty is your game. There are many novelties in this installment that once again bet on the multiplayer mode with 20 maps in total, 4 of which are for a new mode called Champion Hill, where you have to survive as long as necessary facing 2 or 3 player squads each. The cooperative mode of Zombies also returns, combining elements of round-based survival and concrete objectives.

Apex legends

Apex legends it’s a shooter kind Battle royale gratuitous. Respawn Entertainment’s game has various legendary characters, each with their own abilities. Unlike other titles of the genre, Apex legends It is always played as a team and you have to combine the unique skills of each character to keep the squad as balanced as possible. Something fundamental in each game is get the most powerful weapons, the best accessories and the most useful armor. The last squad standing wins the game. Respawn Entertainment has introduced some News that are groundbreaking in the Battle Royale genre– Respawn beacons, smart inventory, a new way of jumping, efficient communications, and much more.

More details about Apex Legends

Among the free proposals is Apex Legends because it is a game very versatile and accessible. There are many characters available to choose from and they have their own style of play. What battle royale as a team, both strategy and aim are two important factors to take victory. So it has different elements of various genres, not only is it a shooter.

Destiny 2

It is an action-adventure shooter developed by Bungie and distributed by Activision for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It is the direct sequel to Destiny, which follows the story one year after the events of Destiny: Rise of Iron and the Crisis of the Siva. In this installment the developers incorporate great general novelties to the game, such as new guardians, weapons, powers, accessories, equipment, zones and missions. It should be noted that the graphics have also improved considerably, as well as the animations of the characters and the environment that surrounds us in Destiny places.

More details of Destiny 2

Destiny not only stands out for having a very satisfying gunplay, but the conception of his world is exceptional. Players can connect and join to complete raids, investigate the scenarios or complete missions. Choose your character class and enjoy the progression system that will make you spend hours in front of the screen.

These are the Top PS5 FPS games and you have more to choose from. To do this, you can check which are the best FPS games in history, where you will find titles from other platforms. Of course, if you want to play with friends you will need a subscription of Playstation plus to access online features.