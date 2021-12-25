Find your best ally to play for hours on your PC.

Thanks to platforms like Steam or Epic Games, players have libraries of PC video games very complete. That is why it is one of the main options to play all kinds of genres: platforms, battle royale, fighting games or shooter, among others. However, it must be admitted that the command is necessary on the computer for many games like FIFA 2022, for example, which requires greater agility to make decisions. So we have made a selection with the best cheap controllers to play on PC.

The remote offers better ergonomics and therefore greater comfort to play on any platform, but especially on PC. As you know, it is possible to connect the PS4 controller to the PC and especially the Xbox controllers are supported with Windows operating system. If you don’t have any, not the cheapest option to buy. Therefore, below we recommend a series of cheaper controls They are good value for money.

The best cheap controllers to play on PC

Choosing a controller can be complicated, but at AlfaBetaJuega we make it easy for you. The following controls are PC compatible and can be connected via USB cable or wirelessly. You can choose what you want, although wireless controllers they are great to forget about cables. As a disadvantage you will have to be more attentive to the battery, but we guarantee that these controls have a time of autonomy quite acceptable to play for hours.

Diswoee Xbox 360 Controller

In this list it is possible to find some of the best-selling controls and that give very good results to play on PC. This Diswoee remote is the same size as the original xbox 360 controller, so it supports multiple platforms. It is compatible with the operating system Windows 7 onwards, so you will not have problems to start using it. Of course, the remote connects to the computer via long USB cable for long distances: between 160 and 170 centimeters long.

The buttons have high sensitivity and are easy to press, getting an immediate response to our actions in the game. Furthermore, the controller design has two analog sticks, vibration feedback motors, and a 8-way crosshead for greater precision. Due to its size, it is a very comfortable device for spend many hours playing and if you have had an Xbox 360 you will know what we are talking about. The remote has good quality and an unbeatable price: only 20.59 euros.

Krom KHENSU wired / wireless remote control

For a similar price we have the already mythical Krom KHENSU, a controller that can be played wirelessly or with the cable that has 10 meters in length. For years it has been one of the most used controllers for PCs for several reasons. It is a remote with a very comfortable design, since it has some roughness in the grips and lights to warn that it has been connected correctly. In addition to the PC, the KHENSU is compatible with PS3, for example, although its colors remind us more of Microsoft consoles. For 21.89 euros it can be yours right now.

If you prefer to play it wirelessly, the lithium battery It has a durability of 10 hours that will allow you to enjoy long gaming sessions. Like other controllers, it is possible to assign the main buttons the “turbo fire” or rapid fire function to have greater precision in shooter. To this we must add the vibration to bring more realism to your experience. The remote has two sticks, directional cross and buttons on the front, as well as conventional triggers.

Gezimetie Xbox 360 USB Wired Controller

Again, we find a very similar to Xbox 360. In fact, it is compatible with the Microsoft console and very easy to install for use on the PC. However, it is not wireless and you have to play with a 200cm USB cable, a very generous distance to play in comfort. The installation does not require any software, it is much simpler: just connect the controller to the computer (with Windows) and start playing almost immediately. The driver installs automatically and you can configure the remote as you like.

In terms of design, it is sized appropriately so as not to feel tired after a long gaming session. The material of the handle prevents it from slipping between your hands and has a Ergonomic design with grips that adapt very well. It also has different vibration effects thanks to an innovative function that provides real force feedback in the game. And the best without a doubt is the price because you can have all this for 20.99 euros.

Dhaose Xbox 360 USB Wired Controller

Clearly, the Xbox 360 controller has served as an inspiration to many manufacturers. Especially when we talk about design of a controller and the size. Here’s a remote that uses a USB cable from 200 centimeters, which will allow you to sit further away from the computer if you connect it to the television, for example. Is compatible with other platforms as Android devices and drivers can be installed very easy for connect controller instantlyas it does not require any software.

The touch of the controller is something rough, avoiding the slipping of the hands and improving the grip. It has two built-in electric motors to feel the vibration in the hands in every hit, crash and explosion. This way you will have a more realistic in-game experience. Finally, highlight that it has a central green light that will tell you when the controller is connected correctly and ready to play.

EasySMX wireless controller

In addition to PC, this remote is compatible with PS3, Switch and Android devices. This remote is wireless, but it works with 2 AA batteries and can work between 20 and 90 hours of play. It connects to the device through a usb receiver. The design stands out for having a different texture on the grips for greater comfort, as well as the vibration system allowing a more immersive experience. These vibrations can emphasize explosions, bangs, and any game action, but you can deactivate it anytime.

The buttons stand out for their sensitivity to achieve better precision and the command has a very current style. It combines colors such as black and red in its forms, in addition to having colored buttons like Microsoft controls. It is one of the most complete controls, although it has a more expensive price than the previous ones. The EasySMX wireless controller costs 36.89 euros right now, but it is still cheaper than the official peripherals.

EasySMX wireless controller

If you are looking for something superior and different To everything proposed, we recommend this EasySMX remote control. At first glance, you can already see notable differences in both the shape of the controller and its design. This also affects its price, although you can apply a 5 euro discount coupon. Without that discount, this remote costs 39.99 euros and has more buttons to program on the front. Unlike the previous model, this remote works with lithium battery with autonomy of 7-8 consecutive hours and a full recharge of 2-3 hours by means of USB Type C cable.

The control also stands out for its design, where highlight vivid colors over black. At the bottom it has 4 programmable buttons to easily access other actions in the game. And it also has a dual asymmetric vibration, whose intensity can be adjusted because it has 5 different speeds. Finally, the buttons on the controller have LED lights on the right stick and, like the vibration, you can adjust with 5 speeds.

Xbox Power A controller

We cannot close this list without talking about Xbox controllers, compatible with the PC. You can find some cheaper options than usual like this Power A remote, designed by Xbox and that you can find in many colors. Therefore, it also works for Xbox One and Series X consoles | S. It is an officially licensed product, so it has the expected quality and a 2-year warranty. Have a new Share button to publish your screenshots or game clips, although you can customize the buttons however you want.

The Power A knob has a unique design It includes a volume dial with chat mute. From here you can raise or lower the volume with a simple touch and has 3.5mm audio connection for stereo headphones. In addition, the diamond texture at the rear to improve grip and the metal crosshead at the front. Can be connected with removable USB cable 3 meters long, great for playing at a safe distance. This original remote has a current price of 31.76 euros at Amazon.

So far the selection of best cheap controllers to play on PC. All seek the greatest comfort of the user to play video games on the computer without using a keyboard and mouse. When buying, just make sure it is compatible with your operating system or update your PC to the latest version of Windows. We hope this guide it has helped you to decide on a new command.

