The Battle Royale games they offer an experience very different from any shooter. Mainly because these are short games where the objective is stay the last one alive. This leads to various strategies, depending on the equipment the players get. Although the most common is to use Firearms to compete on equal terms. Do you know what the best battle royale games for Xbox Series X and S?

As you may know, Microsoft’s console is backward compatible, which means that users can play older titles. This allows you to have one of the best video game catalogs where you can also find the battle royale. This genre is characterized by bringing together many players simultaneously on the same stage. So the only mission of the players is to explore the environment to find weapons and other objects to heal, for example.

In this sense, it must be remembered that there are other alternatives to Fortnite and below you have the best Battle Royale games for Xbox Series X and S. Although the objective of the game is similar, each one has its own characteristics, weapons or different skills. And that makes them unique. For example, Apex Legends is more focused on team play, while Fall Guys has nothing to do with the rest of battle royale.

Top 7 best battle royale games for Xbox Series X

In addition to Fortnite, here are the 7 Best Xbox Series X Battle Royale Games to demonstrate your survival skills. This means that these titles have trigger mechanics with very varied weapons, melee and even some stealth.

Fortnite

Fortnite is a shooter in third person that has been developed by Epic Games. It has two game modes, Save the world (PvE) and Battle Royale (PvP). The most popular is the mode Battle royale by having million players, also said mode is free-to-play. When it comes to playing it can be done alone, duo or squad. All players go out on an island and have to search for better weapons and equipment. Players can create buildings to defend themselves or have a better offensive position. To build before you have to obtain resources such as wood. Win the game the last player or team standing.

More details of Fortnite

Epic Games has turned Fortnite into a mass phenomenon. The most successful Battle Royale brings together thousands of players daily and knows how to keep so many players interested thanks to its continuous updates. Although the game is completely free, you should know that contains micropayments as well as a battle pass that will allow you to obtain exclusive rewards.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

It is a platform battle royale developed by Mediatonic and distributed by Devolver Digital. Is inspired by Takeshi´s Castle, better known in our country as “Yellow Humor”. Is about a competitive game for up to 60 players where you have to play five rounds in different tests.

More details on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

It’s the battle royale more different from this list, as it is not a shooter. Players compete in various events where the worst are eliminated. These tests may consist of obstacle course, team games, memory tests and many more. That’s not all, because the players who reach the final phase they will have to get to the finish line first to win the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone

It’s a battle royale Action developed by Raven Software and Infinity Ward, distributed by Activision. It is a spin-off of the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare title and the third battle royale in the Call of Duty series. Here they face 150 players on a map called Verdansk, where you have to land and look for resources to be able to survive the enemies and the zone of toxic gas that is reducing as time progresses. Unlike other battle royales, in Call of Duty: Warzone there is a respawn system It works in different ways, the first is to face another player who has been eliminated, the one who wins gets another chance at life.

More details on Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty has its own Battle Royale capable of bringing together many players simultaneously to face each other. They had previously introduced the blackout mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but Warzone greatly reduces dependency on getting gear. Although the most popular is Battle Royale, Warzone has many game modes available.

Apex legends

Apex legends it’s a shooter kind Battle royale gratuitous. Respawn Entertainment’s game has various legendary characters, each with their own abilities. Unlike other titles of the genre, Apex legends It is always played as a team and you have to combine the unique skills of each character to keep the squad as balanced as possible. Something fundamental in each game is get the most powerful weapons, the best accessories and the most useful armor. The last squad standing wins the game. Respawn Entertainment has introduced some novelties that are groundbreaking in the battle royale genre– Respawn beacons, smart inventory, a new way of jumping, efficient communications, and much more.

More details on Apex Legends

Another free game where strategy is important. Players choose from a series of characters that have unique weapons and abilities. So the interesting thing in this case is to create synergies and have a strategy to defeat the opposing team. However, here death is not final because allies can revive companions fallen for a limited time. This leads to other unexpected situations.

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS is a video game developed by PUBG Corp and published by Bluehole for Xbox One, PS4, PC and Android and iOS mobiles. It’s a multiplayer online Battle Royale in which 100 players jump to an island without any resources, when they fall they must find the equipment to survive a storm and eliminate the other players. Only 1 in 100 can survive, too depends on different game modes, solo, duo or team. In addition, it has several maps with different weather changes so that the games are increasingly complicated.

More details on PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

In this battle royale, players are thrown into a very big stage which is reduced from time to time. They all start out without any objects or clothes, so the exploration is very important to have any chance. Players who move the most have options to get powerful weapons, bulletproof vests that reduce damage and other useful materials. It’s not a free game, but it’s worth a try.

Hyper Scape

Developed by Ubisoft, Hyper Scape is a Battle royale free-to-play that like other titles of the genre is seasonal. Notable features include the changing battlefield where players have to adapt to random effects that alter the course of the game. Also for its frenetic gameplay with intense shootouts and full-speed chases. During games there are unique weapons and a wide range of abilities that directly affect the style of play. While cosmetic items are unlocked as you play, some of them are exclusive and can only be obtained with Bit Crowns. This virtual currency is purchased with real money.

More details of Hyper Scape

It’s just taking off, but Hyper Scape proposes a very peculiar gameplay that you have not seen in other battle royale. Up to 1000 players simultaneously on a more vertical city map. As a novelty, when the first sector closes a crown appears that players have to maintain for 60 seconds to win the game automatically, but the others will try to take it away with their special abilities.

Cuisine Royale

Cuisine Royale is a multiplayer shooter and action game in which players face off against each other. All participants appear in different points of the stage with very basic equipment, so they will have to explore to find weapons and other tools to face others. Like most battle royale, the space is getting smaller and smaller, forcing players to move to the center outside of the dark zone. There are many types of weapons and they can even be used demonic powers. Users can draw stamps to perform ancient rituals for heal friends, slow enemies, summon zombies or teleport to some point on the map.

More details of Cuisine Royale

Players have to fight each other and only one can remain standing. But there is no skydiving phase, instead the players appear randomly in different parts of the map. Here all the weapons in the game are based on royal weapons that exist, but it also has a very curious fantasy part. They can use supernatural elements such as lunar gravity boots or health-enhancing cigars, plus rituals for summon zombies or become a beast.

These are the most important battle royale to play on Xbox Series X, but they are not the only ones. You can check which are the best Battle Royale games in history to find proposals for other platforms. We just remind you that games that are not free need a Xbox Live subscription to access online features.