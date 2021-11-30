7 actions that make you look like a bad leader

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

A bad leader not only affects his work team, but also has a cascading effect on the organization. What are its most striking characteristics?

Leadership in organizations is usually one of the aspects most studied and taken into account from different disciplines. Its influence on the performance of work teams is key. Although there are many intervening factors, the actions that make a good or a bad leader are capable of completely twisting the course of the results.

Is there only one way to be a leader? No, there is certainly no universal recipe on how to exercise positive leadership. But there are some behaviors to avoid.

Actions that make you look (and be) a bad leader

A good leader works as a key piece in an organization, since he is not only the one who leads and guides his team, but is also capable of being a mediator and articulator between managers, the achievement of objectives, people and the context. In other words, a leader is like a juggler who must be able to articulate the demands and needs of different elements that intervene in the operation of an organization.

Here are some of the actions that have a negative impact on leadership. Find out if you are on this path to correct it.

1. Don’t listen

A leader has to be the first person to be receptive, able to listen both to the needs of his team and to accept suggestions and constructive criticism. A bad leader is one who only knows his own methods, the one who knows everything.

Thus, he stalls his growth and that of his team, by not valuing other contributions or facilitating the plurality of ideas. Those who lead know that all voices have value and can help better manage their work.

Those who do not listen are often characterized by their lack of communication or for having an authoritative communication, so that he ends up being an absent leader or closed doors. By not communicating, there is no clarity as to direction or expectations.

Authoritarian leadership that leaves no room for dialogue leads nowhere. On the contrary, it complicates the work.

2. Do not share information

Reserving information for your convenience is something that definitely makes you a bad leader. A good leader, on the other hand, knows how to identify the right time to communicate certain data to his team, but not for personal gain.

3. Do not recognize the work of others

A bad leader does not tolerate mistakes and he is not assertive when he has to criticize or call attention to any inconvenience. In contrast, a good leader recognizes that anyone can make mistakes, but seizes them as an opportunity for improvement.

4. Don’t trust your team

A bad leader is one who distrust your team’s capabilitiesTherefore, they assume a controlling attitude towards the tasks they assign or even do not know how to delegate. Absolute control has nothing to do with following up to accompany or ask questions.

The latter if it is an attitude that is considered positive, since the leader must accompany and support, as well as serve as a reference. He is the one who must find a balance between being present and leaving enough space for his team to learn to perform tasks autonomously.

5. Inability to address issues

A good leader knows himself, knows how to identify his strengths and weaknesses that he has to work on. What’s more, understands the importance of creating a good climate in the workplace, so he is interested in the management of emotions, his own and that of his team, avoiding doing As if nothing happened.

6. See only the results

The only thing a bad leader cares about is being able to catalog things in accomplished or unachieved. It is focused solely on the objectives, forgetting that you work with people and overlooking processes. Therefore, in his eyes everything is insufficient.

7. Confusing leadership with overconfidence

A bad leader believes that in order to win over his team, he needs to be a friend. That is why sometimes he sins of being too confident or does not know how to set limits. Nor do those who make jokes or comments in bad taste exercise good leadership., taking advantage of their position.

The good leader knows how to be kind and assertive. This does not prevent you from acting professionally. A good leader does not confuse authority with authoritarianism or sympathy with informality.

How does a bad leader impact a company?

Each of these actions has a direct impact, not only on a poor or bad perception of who exercises leadership, but also has consequences at the individual level, on the part of the employees. In other words, motivation and work commitment are affected, as well as the work environment, even reaching cases of absenteeism from work.

Thus, finding a bad leader, someone who does not manage or is authoritarian, who does not set clear directions for his team or who is disorganized, should not be considered a minor issue for a company. It has to be addressed as soon as possible to avoid a worse effect.

Assertive leadership encourages the participation of the entire team in the project to achieve objectives.

A good leader is because he does not think individually

People who stand out for their leadership know that work is never done alone. They understand that they may have personal qualities and abilities, but they also recognize that they rely on their teams to achieve goals.

A good leader does not need to overshadow his team to shine, quite the opposite: he wants the people around him to be able to stand out as well. Understand that growth is not a matter of few. If people around you are doing well, that leads to community benefits.

But above all, whoever is at the head stands out because they know that leadership is a learning, is a process that involves building your own style. And it uses all the resources to achieve it.

