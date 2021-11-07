One in seven people in the EU suffers from tinnitus. Specifically, 65 million adults in the EU suffer from tinnitus, and this figure will increase significantly over the next decade, according to new research led by researchers at the University of Nottingham.

Tinnitus is when you experience ringing or other noises in one or both ears that other people generally cannot hear. The condition can be moderate or severe and, in its most debilitating form, it can affect people’s emotional health and social well-being.





First study of its kind

The research, published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe, is the first study to rigorously analyze the prevalence of tinnitus in the populations of 12 EU member states.





About 11,500 people were recruited between 2017 and 2018 to participate in a cross-sectional European survey on tinnitus in 12 EU countries (Bulgaria, England, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain) , using a set of questions and answer options related to tinnitus. The team found that: