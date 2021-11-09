Microsoft has announced that new editions of Visual Studio (2022) and .NET (6) are now available to all users. And, in the case of the first of these tools, it comes with a great novelty: 64 bits.

Because, as we announced last April, for the first time In the 15 years since the first Windows for 64-bit PCs were released, developers will have (only) an x64 version of Microsoft Visual Studio.





Visual Studio is a Microsoft IDE that allows you to develop desktop, mobile and web applications in a wide range of programming languages

Amanda Silver, product manager for Microsoft’s Development division, already warned eight months ago that “with a 64-bit Visual Studio on Windows, we will be able to open, edit, run and debug even the largest and most complex solutions without running out memory”, thanks to the disappearance of the 4 GB limit of RAM usage.

In addition, developers are not going to have to abandon their 32-bit software projects because of this leap to 64 bits, because it will be perfectly possible to continue compiling these applications in the new version.

According to the official Microsoft roadmap, in addition to these performance improvements, Visual Studio is accompanied by other changes, such as those focused on the visual section: for example, Microsoft has renewed the icons throughout the application and is now betting on using a new font, the Cascadia Code.

Visual Studio 2022 also includes IntelliCode, an AI-assisted code assistant that allows us to “write less and code more”:

“IntelliCode can now complete entire lines of code for you, allowing you to write reliable code with just two tabs of the Tab key. IntelliCode can also detect repeated edits and suggest corrections throughout the code base where there are similar patterns.”

The last of the great changes introduced in Visual Studio 2022 is the arrival (surrounded by controversy, yes) of Hot Reload, a feature that allows changes to be made at runtime. That is, when we are testing an application, we can alter the code in such a way that these changes are reflected in the application in real time, without the need to stop execution and recompile.

It should be noted that, given the relevance of the Visual Studio 2022 extensions platform changes, Existing extensions for the 2019 version will not work with the new one unless their developers update them (For now, this is only the case for 550 of the several thousand extensions available on their Marketplace).

.NET 6 lands without MAUI

We also have several news regarding .NET 6, Microsoft’s cross-platform development framework, which replaces both .NET 5 and .NET Core 3.1. For the most part, these are performance-related improvements (in regards to input / output in file handling, for example) or security (in OpenSSL 3).

However, a highly anticipated novelty by developers such as the promised multiplatform application user interface (MAUI), which facilitates the work of developing the same application for both mobile and desktop environments, It is not available for now in .NET 6, although its inclusion in a future minor update is not ruled out.