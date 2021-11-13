6 ways to increase oxytocin in the body

Oxytocin is a hormone that is associated with love, pleasure, happiness, and satisfaction. Today we teach you 6 habits that increase your production.

Oxytocin is popularly known as love hormone. It has multiple functions in the body, such as regulate the emotional and sentimental stimuli of sex, parenting and social behavior. Since it is a natural hormone, there are several ways to increase oxytocin in the body.

We know that the hormone is secreted in specific contexts, so we only have to include a series of habits in our life to increase its participation. Regardless of the artificial options you can choose from, we have prepared a list of 7 ways to increase oxytocin in the body. All of them are entertaining and offer you satisfaction.

The best ways to increase oxytocin in your body

In very simple terms a further increase in oxytocin in the body will make you feel like you are in love. The use of injections of the hormone is common in the clinical setting, especially during the delivery process. There are also inhalers that are marketed for different uses.

I agree with you studies and the research, oxytocin can play a leading role in weight loss and eating behavior in people. This is all the more reason to motivate you to apply some of the following habits to increase oxytocin in your body.

1. Listen to music and sing

Listening to music is one of the best ways to change our mood due to the release of chemical compounds, something well known to science.

According to a study published in Integrative Phychological and Behavioral Science in 2003, it was found that singing in fanatics amateurs and professionals increases oxytocin levels naturally. During and after a singing session the hormone increases, which explains the feeling of euphoria, tranquility and relaxation that it creates in between.

But this is not all. A Article published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience in 2015 he discovered that the secretion of this hormone is much older in group singing sessions. Also, when improvisation arises. Therefore, listening to music and singing is one of the best ways to increase oxytocin naturally.

2. Explore sexual pleasure

The fact that oxytocin is known as the hormone of pleasure or love is not by chance. Of all the natural ways to increase your involvement in the body, sexual pleasure is the most effective. This is indicated by the studies and the research, in which he realizes that this messenger increases in the face of any sensation of pleasure.

Therefore, kisses, erotic caresses, oral sex and others are a sure card to increase oxytocin in the body. For this reason it is a solid strategy to increase the bond and attachment with your partner.

3. Have a pet

Well, specifically a dog. This is assured by a study published in Anthrozoös in 2011, which found that oxytocin levels increase in owners who pet their dog for between 1 and 5 minutes. A investigation in the same line he points out that responses are much stronger in women than in men.

For all this, another of the strategies you can use to increase oxytocin naturally is by adopting a dog. It is also the only option on our list whose benefits you can explore permanently. After all, your pet will be there 24 hours a day to accompany you; not like other alternatives.

4. Make a meal with someone you love

As we pointed out at the beginning, oxytocin is one of the hormones that helps consolidate social relationships. It is secret in the company of people who make up your circle. This happens naturally to further strengthen this bond and thus consolidate a relationship of friendship, couple, family and others.

Although you can choose to go to a restaurant, the best thing you can do is prepare a meal in the company of someone you love. In this way, the interaction is prolonged more, you allow a more affective bond to be created and you connect directly with the guest.

5. Hug someone

Hugging and physical contact in general, especially with loved ones, are among the best ways to increase oxytocin in the body.

Do you know why hugging someone makes you so happy? Well, one of the reasons is that doing so releases oxytocin. The longer the hug, the more you secrete, so receiving affection from people you admire can give you a healthy dose of the hormone.

Any type of interaction that is made on the basis of pampering or caressing has the same effect, what matters is that there is a tactile contact with someone else. The evidence points out that hugs are a great tool to cope with situations of anguish, conflict or stress, one more reason for appealing to them more frequently.

6. Exercise

Lastly, exercising can also help you increase oxytocin in your body. Although it is true that hormones such as dopamine, serotonin and endorphin are the main ones that are secreted in this activity, the researchers have found in experiments with mice that aerobic exercise increases the production of this hormone.

This is something that some studies have been partially confirmed in humans. In addition to increasing the production of hormones that we have already mentioned, it is also a very healthy habit for the body. It is shaping up to be a double-edged tool that you can include in your routine..

Other things you can do are eat chocolate, ice cream, or any other food you enjoy, do acts of kindness with others, have deep conversations with a loved one, meditate, take a massage, and practice yoga.

In general, anything you enjoy doing will give you a certain level of oxytocin. Most of the activities are healthy for you, although remember to keep a check on them to avoid excessively disinhibited.

