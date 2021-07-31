The programming may seem like a simple process. But experience is often required to ensure patients are scheduled efficiently.

What is the impact of effective programming?

Effective scheduling has a significant impact on the doctor’s day, patient care, and office operation.

Daily events in a medical practice can be unpredictable and it is important to understand that there will be things outside of your control. Even so, there are things you and your staff can do to make sure your day runs smoothly.

PATIENT MANAGEMENT: REDUCE STRESS AND SAVE TIME

Mastering the ability to optimize patient scheduling will reduce stress on your team and your patients and make everyone feel happier.

So here are six tips for optimizing patient scheduling.

MAKE A TEAM EFFORT

Optimized scheduling only works if everyone is on the same page. Make sure the entire team is aware of any scheduling changes. Agree to the new scheduling process and understand how it will benefit everyone. During team meetings it is essential to emphasize that:

This requires putting patients first. A quality programming approach comes with a learning curve and can bring challenges. Innovations like this represent an investment that takes time and effort, but will pay off for patients, the team, and the practice.

PATIENTS SHOULD BE THE CENTER OF ATTENTION.

Focusing programming on patient needs doesn’t just change the way physicians receive patients. But also the way they want to help them.

A form of Putting patients first is mapping your programming process through their perspective. You walk through the process of your consultation as a patient, familiarizing yourself with waiting times and rushed appointments. This provides a single view and highlights any gaps and opportunities for improvement.

PRIORITIZE APPOINTMENTS

Consider important factors such as the level of care needed and the potential time needed. Every patient is different, as are their needs. As the staff take calls, make sure they use their experience to determine what the appointment will require. Could it be a long date or can it be handled with a phone call?

Using this approach ensures that patients who need a high level of care can receive it the same day. Just as patients who do not need a doctor immediately are not wasting their time or doctors.

USE NOON AS THE DEPARTURE POINT.

Try to schedule morning appointments from noon as close and back as possible. Evening appointments should be as close to noon and onward as possible. Implementing this technique will help you maintain consistency and maximize efficiency.

This will ensure that most of the day is scheduled and if spaces are not used for the earliest mornings and after hours, they can be used for other office requirements.

Keeping those end-of-day hours open also allows you to schedule patients on the waiting list. Whether you’re using wave scheduling, dual booking, streaming, or practice. Decide which method works best for your practice and make sure all staff members are using it.

CREATE A WAITING LIST.

Create a simple, standardized waiting list so last minute cancellations or open hours can be completed.

CONFIRM WITH A TEXT MESSAGE OR EMAIL.

Last minute no-shows or cancellations are the fastest way to disrupt your schedule and your bottom line. Make sure you have late arrival and no-show policies in place to combat this and use a tech reminder system, such as text messages or email.

Texting and email are reminders that are becoming the preferred communication method in our innovative world.

Use it to your advantage!

If your schedule is always too full or never full enough. Your practice scheduling process may need a makeover. Take notes on inconsistencies and patterns and discuss these issues with your staff.

Implement these four ideas for effective medical programming and make sure these practices are followed consistently across the team.

REMEMBER:

* Creating an optimized schedule creates a more predictable workflow and less chaotic medical practice.

