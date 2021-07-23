The streaming platform Disney + brings together a wide variety of content from different well-known brands acquired by Disney, such as Star Wars or Marvel for a few years. However, the platform added a new line of series and films belonging to Star, in the case of content for adults or children but outside of the main brands with which the platform was born. One of the genres of movies that we can find is the thriller, that is to say, with suspense. For the curious, the name of the genre comes from the English verb to thrill, which means to shake or thrill. Now, we recommend a series of movies available on Disney +.

Thriller Movies on Disney +

Disney + has classic films such as Black Swan, as well as recent releases, highlighting those of Red Sparrow or Bad Times at the Royale. Discover other recommendations below:

Red Sparrow

Red Sparrow stars Dominika Egorova, interpreted by Jennifer Lawrence, a young Russian girl who is recruited against her will to be a sparrow, a trained seductress from the Russian security service. Dominika learns to use her body as a weapon, but struggles to retain her sense of identity during the dehumanizing process of training.

Finding its strength in an unjust system, it turns out to be one of the program’s strongest assets. Your first goal is Nate nash (Joel Edgerton), a CIA official who runs the agency’s most confidential infiltration of Russian intelligence. The two young agents fall into a spiral of attraction and deception that threatens their careers, loyalties and the security of their respective countries.

Black Swan

The award-winning Black Swan stars Nina (Natalie Portman), who is also a brilliant dancer who is part of a New York ballet company, living completely absorbed by dance. The pressure from his controlling mother (Barbara Hershey), the rivalry with his partner Lily (Mila Kunis) and the demands of the stern director (Vincent Cassel) will increase as the opening day approaches. This tension causes Nina a nervous exhaustion and mental confusion that they incapacitate her to distinguish between fact and fiction.

The book Thief

The Book Thief tells the story of a spirited and courageous young girl named Liesel, which transforms the lives of everyone around her when she is sent to live with a host family in the Germany of World War II. For Liesel, the power of words and imagination becomes a way to escape the tumultuous events that surround her, both herself and all the people she knows and loves.

Public Enemy

Will Smith joins Gene Hackman in a sensational film that combines the latest technology with the most authentic emotion of cinema. The protagonist of the film is Robert Clayton, a promising lawyer who, without his knowledge, owns a video implicating a government agent in a political assassination. It will not take long to discover that he is the victim of the maneuvers of the secret service under the command of a ruthless head of the National Security agency, Jon Voight who will use all the means at his disposal to carry out a repressive law of public security.

Bad times at the El Royale

Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm and Chris Hemsworth lead an all-star cast in this powerful suspenseful thriller and unexpected revelations. Bad Times at the El Royale features seven strangersEach with a secret to hide, they find themselves in a run-down Lake Tahoe hotel that hides a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, each of them will have one last chance at redemption.

Stoker

When India Stoker (Mia wasikowska), a teenager, loses her father (Dermot Mulroney) in a tragic car accident on the day she turns 18, her life is shattered. His impassive demeanor hides deep feelings that only his father understood. His Uncle Charlie (Matthew goode), whose existence he did not know, appears by surprise at the funeral and decides to stay for a while at the home of India and her unstable mother (Nicole Kidman). Although she distrusts him at first, she soon realizes that they have a lot in common …