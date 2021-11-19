Speaking in front of the public is usually a challenge for many people, as it increases the level of nervousness and causes them to continuously repeat a word or phrase unnecessarily, this is what we commonly call fillers.

These expressions limit our ability to communicate effectively, causing a negative impact on our credibility, professionalism and leadership, making it seem that you are poorly prepared and that your vocabulary is limited when it really is not.

To avoid this, I share 6 strategies to eliminate fillers when speaking in public:

Make it aware: record a voice message and evaluate your performance. In this way you will be able to identify which are the words or phrases that you repeat most frequently and it will be easier for you to work on them.

Lean on pauses: it will help you reorder your ideas, focus on the message you want to give and thus avoid, as far as possible, saying a catchphrase.

If you do not remember the exact word, replace it: it is normal that, due to your nerves, you forget a specific concept that you wanted to use in your speech. Do not be afraid to say it in another way or mention it to your audience, in this way you will generate greater empathy with them.

Use bridging phrases: use phrases that help you link your ideas such as: also, in the same way, I am interested in highlighting that, I would like to emphasize, among others. This will improve your speech and you will have fewer opportunities to repeat words.

Receive feedback from the public: if you feel that there will be a space between ideas where a catchphrase could come out, turn to your audience with phrases such as “Any questions so far?”, “Is everything clear?” or something that adds to your exposure.

Enrich your vocabulary: reading is a great tool to add new words to your vocabulary, even reading materials other than your professional field and incorporating them into your day to day can help you.

Francis Bacon, a renowned philosopher, claimed that reading makes the man whole, conversation makes him agile.

Don’t let a bad speech rob you of growth opportunities, lean on these 6 strategies to eliminate fillers when speaking in public and empower your communication skills to strengthen your personal branding.