It is not only a medical duty to inform the family of the patient’s direction. If carried out optimally in the long term, these conversations save a lot of time.

Positive communication

The systemic complexity of modern medicine can create a whirlwind of activity that leaves patients struggling to remember everything they are told. Sometimes families feel overwhelmed and this can create communication challenges between patients and medical staff.

Fortunately, creating positive and helpful communication between nurses, patients, and their families can be key to both a nurse’s job satisfaction and the patient’s overall hospital experience.

6 reasons why YOU benefit from talking to the patient’s family

They provide us with additional information about the patient’s medical history and lifestyle.

Often times, patients are embarrassed to admit that they smoke or other habits. This happens many times when women drag their husbands to the Doctor. (Hint: don’t play the role of judge on certain bad habits. It doesn’t change anything and puts an unnecessary burden on your relationship with the patient).

They think more clearly than the patient

Many patients struggle with this because, well, they are sick. Have you ever tried to do a crossword puzzle on a mountain 18,000 feet above sea level? Are you thinking clearly with a big headache? Do you play chess while vomiting?

EXACTLY! Practically impossible. Have a trusted person nearby, who can act as a trusted advisor to the patient. You can influence him in a positive way and can better understand and memorize the amount of information provided.

They can act on the patient more effectively than anyone else.

This can be of great help in convincing the patient to follow a treatment plan at home or to perform an indicated diagnostic procedure.

Give comfort after the bad news is given. In times of understaffing, there is very little time for medical staff to deal with patients’ emotions. Family members can be of great value to the patient in these situations.

They can translate if the patient does not speak their primary language.

Many doctors react irritated or even critical when they hear that the patient does not speak their language. Well, we have to get over it and deal with it. Having a translator nearby can save a tremendous amount of time.

In unconscious patients, they are the only extremely valuable source of information.

Many diagnostic procedures can be avoided by obtaining a complete medical history. That is why one of the first things I do when handling an unconscious patient after stabilizing him is to ask the family what happened.

In all of these situations, a focused and structured conversation with family members saves time in the long run. With any skill, this too must be learned.

