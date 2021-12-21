6 perfect mobiles to watch movies or series

With a range of low price you can stumble upon real bargains with which watching a movie will become one fully immersive experience , but it is not the only thing that these two cases presume:

You can really view your favorite movie on practically any device, but if you are passionate about cinema you will surely want to do it with the highest possible quality . This means that not all mobiles are suitable for it. Some of the characteristics that you should take into account are:

Currently not weird at all watch a movie or series from the smartphone, since there are many cases of them that have some suitable characteristics to enjoy audiovisual content, although you will surely wonder what your terminal especially needs for it.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

The Chinese technology giant has at its disposal a wide variety of mobiles of all kinds. Even if what you want is to see that series that you like so much at a more than outstanding quality. Your screen uses Super AMOLED panels and it has a FullHD + resolution. In addition, it does not have edges that are almost non-existent. Considering your price close to 200 euros it is unthinkable not to think of it as one of the best options.

TCL 20 SE

The Asian company is mainly dedicated to the manufacture of televisions. For this reason, they have adapted the NXTVISION technology to their mobiles so that the reproduction of content is a delight. That is why it does not require AMOLED panels to enjoy superfluous quality. It is true that it brings with it a notch in the shape of a circular drop, but given its low cost close to 100 euros it becomes almost impossible not to include it in this list.

Phones for less than 500 euros

If we raise the price range a little, we will find alternatives that meet most of the requirements indicated above. The two most recommended cases in this context are:

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G

From the hand of OPPO comes one of the best terminals below 500 euros. The characteristics of the OPPO Find X3 Lite are ideal to achieve optimal content quality. Basically, because it comes with a Super AMOLED screen that is not affected by a considerable notch or anything like that. To this must be added the HDR10 + technology support. All this and more for about 330 euros.

Realme GT Neo 2

The recent launch of Realme is quite similar to the case of OPPO. This is because it makes use of AMOLED E4 panels for your screen with FullHD + resolution. The main difference is its high 120 Hz refresh rate, which allows the maximum possible fluidity. Similarly, the notch does not impair playback in any way. Its cost around 369 euros. A negligible amount given its characteristics.

Phones for more than 600 euros

If we move through these costs, the video quality is 100% guaranteed, since the manufacturers put everything on their part to ensure that the devices perform perfectly in all their sections. The smartphones that are worth highlighting are:

OnePlus 9 Pro

The company that was previously engaged in the development of mobile phones premium range makes it clear why it became a trend quite quickly with the powerful OnePlus 9 Pro. This terminal comes with a screen of grotesque proportions and AMOLED panels. Best of all, it has WQHD + resolution and that there is nothing to interfere with the content. It even brings with it different settings to optimize video to your liking. With a price of 900 euros It is the ideal choice for watching movies.

Xiaomi Mi 11

Again we meet Xiaomi and its recent Xiaomi Mi 11. This phone brings similar properties to the previous case, but with a price less than 700 euros. It is characterized by its huge screen of 6.81 inches and the use of AMOLED panels. In addition, it also achieves a WQHD + resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate for extreme fluidity. As if that were not enough, it is possible to use HDR10 + technology.