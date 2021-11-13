6 keys to closing cycles and moving forward in life

Are you having trouble closing a cycle and moving on with your life? You will find in our 6 tips a guide to improvement.

Reviewed and approved by the psychologist Elena Sanz the November 12, 2021. Last update: November 12, 2021

Our whole life is made up of cycles. Psychologically speaking, cycles are understood as processes that have a beginning, a development and an end. Therefore, life is made up of many of these processes; which accompany us and make us who we are. Since sometimes it is not easy to leave them behind, today we show you some tips to close cycles and move forward in life.

Although we almost never notice it, learning to close cycles is a capital lesson. Failure to do so will cause us to become stagnant, unable to progress, and often enter an emotional loop that is not beneficial at all. If you are going through the latter, our 6 tips to close cycles and move forward in life will be very useful.

6 tips to close cycles and move forward in life

Think of the emotional cycle as a roller coaster. It has a gentle start, then it goes through many ups and downs with a great emotional charge, and then it ends. Sometimes the latter does not happen; so we are left with those emotional ups and downs when the cycle is in the past.

Any event in life can lead to this stagnation: a relationship with a partner, reaching a certain age, the death of a pet, the loss of a loved one, the generational change and many more. If you can’t find a way to close cycles and move forward in life, the following tips can help.

1. Learn to let go

It is not easy for anyone to say goodbye to loved ones. When the time comes, it is important to face the situation with maturity and with the hope that everything will improve.

The first stage in closing cycles and moving forward in life is learning to let go. In fact, holding onto a cycle happens because people do just the opposite. This is often because many practice attachment and pathological dependence.

Feeling attachment or dependence towards something, in its proper measure, is what makes us appreciate it. This is why you develop attachment to your pet, your job, your friends, family or partner. On the contrary, when practiced pathologically, it results in an urgent and unhealthy need to satisfy the object of attachment.

To learn to let go, you must work on your attachment and dependency problems, since both are chains that prevent you from progressing. Leaving the past in the past is the key to closing cycles and moving forward in life. This does not mean forgetting it, or altering it to make it less important. On the contrary, It consists of understanding that it was a stage of your life and that now you must open yourself to another.

2. Take an objective balance

Those who refuse to close cycles generally do not make an objective balance. That is to say, they refuse to appreciate the light and the dark of the situation. Take for example a relationship that has come to an end. Normally, those who are reluctant to accept that this cycle is over, overestimate the state of the relationship; they can even idealize it.

It is for this reason that you must take an objective balance. Analyze the good things in the relationship, the bad things, what it contributed to you, what it took away from you, how you felt and what positive and negative things imply that it has come to an end. In the process keep in mind that no cycle is eternal, not even life itself.

If you avoid this appointment with reality, you will never be able to close cycles and move forward in life. Do not be afraid to face the past face to face and search it for what will allow you to overcome it. You will see that there is no point in crying about something that made you happy (or unhappy), but it is better to accept that it happened and continue with your head held high..

3. Learn from your mistakes

The above will inevitably lead you to learn from your mistakes. Indeed, objectively reviewing the cycle to which you have clung will allow you to evaluate your actions. In this way, you will be able to discover what things you did correctly and where else you missed.

There is nothing wrong with being wrong, that’s what living is about. As long as you learn from your mistakes, the mistake itself will be a teacher. Let’s cite another example for context: the loss of a loved one. It will take time for us to assume that this person will no longer be with us, and in the process we will experience intense emotions.

However, there will come a point where we will have to take the first steps to assimilate this fact. Sometimes we don’t because we think we have a kind of debt. For example, we didn’t spend enough time with him, we were inconsiderate at some point, or we said things we regret. Learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again with someone else.

4. Remember everything you gave about yourself

Just as you will discover wrong attitudes when reviewing a cycle, You will also come across those actions of great value that will make you feel proud. These are the ones that will allow you to overcome it. Indeed, discovering that at times you gave your all will make you evaluate the situation from a different perspective.

It is not uncommon for you to undervalue your actions in relation to a situation. To cite the example of the relationship again, believing that it ended because all you contributed to it were bad things. Everything has its lights and shadows, and the good thing is that in this reflection you will also be able to gather lessons.

5. Look ahead and set a new goal

It is important to take advantage of the moments of change and think about those aspects (personal and professional) that must be modified to move forward.

In the previous steps we have taught you to put the past in the past, take an objective balance, learn from mistakes and remember the good times. Once you do this, the next step is to look ahead and set a new goal. After all, life won’t stop waiting for you.

This is something you should do in due course, although the sooner you do it, the better. You may be wasting great opportunities by clinging to a cycle that has already ended, as well as making huge mistakes without realizing it. Set a new goal and move on with new projects and life attitudes.

6. Don’t let the past get to you

By doing the above, memories of the previous cycle are likely to invade you at times. This is normal, since we are emotional beings. Despite this, you should never let these memories condition your present. They can prevent you from enjoying it or mediate disappointment and failure in one way or another.

Applying each of these steps takes time, as well as enormous commitment and willingness. If you never decide to start, you will not be able to finish that episode of life, and believe us that the first step will be the most difficult of all. The benefits of closing cycles and moving forward in life are worth every effort you put in.

It might interest you …