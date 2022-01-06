Running on the track is an intimidating option even for experienced athletes. You might be a fan of running with years of experience training on asphalt, mountains or other terrains, but until now you have never tried to race on a professional track. To avoid making other runners uncomfortable, it is very important that you know the rules on a running track.

We are not talking about what the World Athletics for professional skills. We refer to those implicit rules, to the codes of conduct that are often taken for granted among those who train in this type of scenario. Although there are dozens, today we show you the most important ones that you should consider.

6 rules to keep in mind on a running track

Running on a track is very different from doing it on another surface, something that you will notice with the first steps. Not only the distribution of the course, the distances and the technique differ from other places, but also the rules that you must apply to live with other athletes who train at the same time. If you want to start running in this scenario, you cannot fail to apply the following rules.

1. Choose the right lane

All of the rules we describe on this list are important, but this is perhaps the most overrated among first timers. There is a hierarchical order between the lanes of the tracks, one that you must adhere to even if you start training with the track empty. The reason for it? Very simple: in the middle of your training a runner can arrive who deserves the lane you are using.

Fortunately, the order is very easy to remember. Internal lanes are reserved for speed corridors, usually 1 and 2. Some tracks, those with a more professional tint, can even allocate a third inside lane for this. Unless you want to do speed training, avoid using these lanes. You can use the 4, 5 and 6.

What happens then with the 7 and 8? There is an unspoken rule that these lanes are used for warm-ups or walks. Remember that the internal ones are for sprinters, the means for regular training and the external ones for those who are preparing to run or just want to walk.

2. Run in the same direction as the others

Although athletics is simple, it is important to differentiate all the rules to avoid hindering other competitors.

All runners must run in the same direction, a very important rule to avoid collisions with each other. Most of the tracks choose a counterclockwise directionAlthough this is sometimes reversed so that athletes can vary their training. In any case, when this happens, you will usually find a warning, signal or indicator that alerts you to the change.

Since most of the time you will find other riders on the track, you just have to follow the direction they keep. Keep in mind that the rules on a running track also apply to little ones, so try to teach this and the others to avoid collisions or interruptions to other runners.

3. Don’t invade someone else’s lane

We can say that this is a sacred rule, one that some practitioners unfortunately completely ignore. It is not uncommon for some people who train in groups to crowd in line to chat or keep company. This disturbs the routine of the other runners, especially if lane dividing lines are not respected.

This doesn’t just apply to groups. If you train alone you must finish in the same lane you chose when you started. At the same time, it avoids occupying neighboring lanes during the journey. This may cost you a bit during your first few sessions, especially when cornering. Don’t worry, it only takes a couple of workouts for you to learn to move in a single lane.

4. Never stop in the middle of the track

Secure all your equipment before you start to avoid stopping and interrupting other runners in the same lane. Check that your watch, heart rate monitor, shoe laces and others are in perfect order, so you avoid stopping to modify a detail that you have overlooked before starting. If you feel a slight muscle strain, cramp or injury, carefully leave the track.

This also applies if you distinguish another broker. If you meet a friend, family member or colleague, try not to stop in the middle of the track to talk to him. Better to leave the track momentarily during the chat, even if it isn’t crowded with runners. As we have said, athletes can arrive in the process who you will interrupt with this action.

5. Do not use headphones or other distractors

In theory, the use of headphones is not prohibited on the court, but in practice it is a distraction that prevents you from being aware of what is happening around you. Keep in mind that the training space is very limited, it is not a forest with wide trails or a city street with a lot of space to train.

Running tracks are places used to train with a more professional touch, so it is common to find runners who take their sessions very seriously. Using distracting devices can make these athletes upset, because distractions are the order of the day due to isolation (invading a foreign lane or not hearing that a runner is about to pass you, for example).

6. Advance in the right way

Knowing how to practice athletics also implies a great sense of individual and collective responsibility.

Regarding the latter, you should also take into account the way you overtake other runners. There is no universal rule for this, but usually passing on the right is preferred when running counterclockwise. It doesn’t hurt to ask an experienced runner which way they prefer on that specific track.

As additional rules, on the athletics track we also suggest you wear appropriate clothing, respect the hours of use, wear special running shoes and plan what exactly you will do when you start training. If you keep all of this in mind, you will be ready for your first session.

Benefits of running on the running track

The rules for training on the athletic track are not complicated at all and generally start from common sense. To further motivate you to regularly include this type of surface in your routine, here are some ways in which you will benefit:

The impact on your joints is less: the tracks are made of polyurethane and tartan, which gives it its characteristic red color and its padded surface. This generates less impact on your ankles and knees in contrast to asphalt or other options.

the tracks are made of polyurethane and tartan, which gives it its characteristic red color and its padded surface. This generates less impact on your ankles and knees in contrast to asphalt or other options. Allows you to explore other styles: such as training speed, power output or for exact distances. With this you include variety in your workouts and avoid monotony.

such as training speed, power output or for exact distances. With this you include variety in your workouts and avoid monotony. You improve your technique: Since you learn to run long distances without moving more than a couple of centimeters to the sides, you balance your weight better in the curves, you assimilate how to take advantage of your power during exits and the body gets used to running on a 100% flat stage.

Since you learn to run long distances without moving more than a couple of centimeters to the sides, you balance your weight better in the curves, you assimilate how to take advantage of your power during exits and the body gets used to running on a 100% flat stage. You focus on your training: the absence of headphones and other devices, being careful not to interrupt other runners, being able to set precise distances and other variables allow you to concentrate as much as possible on your routine. You do not have distractors that can condition the objectives you hope to achieve.

These are the main benefits of training on a running track, the ones that should encourage you to practice it at least once a week. Keep in mind that on the track you can try many variations, from Fartlek to Interval Training (HIIT). It is just a matter of adapting your objectives to improve in the direction you want to aim.

