6 home remedies that can be dangerous

By tradition, many people turn to home remedies when they feel ill. However, some can be harmful.

Although many people are used to looking for home remedies to combat their health problems, these can be quite dangerous. In fact, far from generating any benefit, they lead to reactions that compromise well-being. Which ones should you avoid at all costs?

Well, the list is actually quite extensive. However, there are some very popular ones that are still in common use. Therefore, it is convenient to learn about it, find out why they are harmful and look for other alternatives. We will detail them below.

Dangerous home remedies you should avoid

In general terms, home remedies should not be a first-line treatment for illnesses. While it is true that some are harmless and can help alleviate certain symptoms, others are dangerous because they do not really work and cause adverse effects.

So, whatever the remedy, when faced with a health problem it is always essential to consult a doctor. The professional will be in charge of guiding you towards a more effective treatment and, incidentally, will determine if the supplement you want to use is safe. With this clear, now discover 6 formulas that you should definitely avoid.

1. Toothpaste for acne

Until a few years ago, the use of toothpaste as an acne remedy was justified by its content in an antibacterial called triclosan. According to its advocates, this component would serve to stop the growth of bacteria associated with dermatological disease.

In addition, other substances such as baking soda would help “dry out” both pimples and pimples. However, since 2017 the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned the use of triclosan as an ingredient in these types of products.

The reason is that it was found evidence in which said substance is associated with decreased thyroid hormone levels and an increased risk of antibiotic resistance.

On the other hand, dermatologists warn that the presence of fluorides in toothpaste can even make acne worse. Also, in conjunction with its other irritating compounds, it can lead to dryness, burns and flaking.

There is no evidence that toothpaste can treat acne when applied as a cream to lesions.

What is the solution?

Right now there are a wide variety of free and prescription acne treatments. However, they are not exempt from causing adverse effects. Therefore, For a safe approach, the ideal is to consult a dermatologist and follow their instructions.

2. Oil or butter to treat burns

Watch out! Applying oil or butter to soothe burns is one of the most dangerous home remedies. Both ingredients slow down the cooling of the skin and can provide an ideal environment for the growth of bacteria.

What is the solution?

As stated by a article in MedlinePlus of the National Library of Medicine of the United States, before a burn it is advisable to apply cold water, not ice, since extreme cold also tends to damage the tissue more. If the burn was caused by a chemical, it is best to keep the burned skin under water for 10-15 minutes.

Another measure that can help is placing a damp cloth on the burn. Anyway, if the injury is serious, it is necessary to go to the doctor as soon as possible.

3. Colloidal silver for the immune system

Colloidal silver supplements became popular in the market for their purported effects to stimulate immune system functions, fight infectious processes and treat cancer. However, as detailed in one Mayo Clinic publication, there is no evidence to support these claims.

Instead, it has been determined that its oral consumption leads to the accumulation of particles of this substance in the body. Over time, this causes a bluish discoloration of the skin and other organs (argyria). In rare and serious cases, its high doses lead to seizures and organ damage.

What is the solution?

When it comes to stimulating the immune system, it is essential to improve your lifestyle and diet. This, in general, helps prevention and recovery from infectious and chronic diseases. When it comes to conditions such as cancer, the treatment must be exclusively prescribed by the oncologist.

4. Gasoline or kerosene against lice

The application of gasoline or kerosene is one of the most dangerous folk remedies against lice. During years, there has been a belief that these solutions remove lice and nits like no other substance.

However, they have been found to be ineffective and potentially toxic. In fact, in a Mayo Clinic publication its use is cautioned to cause severe burns.

What is the solution?

Ellie Brownstein, a pediatrician at the University of Utah Greenwood Health Center, exposes that the only safe and effective way to treat head lice is using an over-the-counter or prescription medicine. In addition, it is convenient to pass a fine comb through the mane to remove the eggs.

5. Dangerous home remedies for cancer

The use of home remedies to fight cancer has spread throughout the world. The natural supplement industry has sold the idea that herbal or natural ingredient formulas can help “stop cancer.” But is this true?

Not really. Many of the supplements are justified by laboratory or animal research whose results are inconclusive or even controversial. Hence, it is considered dangerous to use when it comes to tackling this disease.

Multiple cases have been reported in which patients have abandoned conventional treatment for the disease with the illusion of being cured with alternative therapies. There are even those who have fallen into the trend of consuming these remedies excessively, thinking that because they are natural they do not have adverse effects.

Such is the case of an Australian man who developed cyanide poisoning after ingesting high doses of apricot seed extract with the idea of ​​stopping the progression of his prostate cancer.

Like him, many other patients have seen their health deteriorate after taking supplements excessively or without medical supervision. It should be remembered that all of these can have interactions with drugs used for cancer, which represents an additional risk.

What is the solution?

Given the complexity of this disease, the treatment must be exclusively that prescribed by the specialist doctor (oncologist). For now, the most used include options such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, among others.

The choice between one option or another depends on the type of cancer and the individual characteristics of each patient. In any case, if you use a supplement, it is essential to inform your doctor. This will determine if its consumption is safe or if it carries risks.

6. Conotherapy to remove ear wax

Conotherapy or cone therapy went viral as a method of removing excess wax from the ears. Some even claim that it is useful to soothe ear pain. However, these alleged benefits have been denied.

Charles W. Beatty, a physician at the Mayo Clinic, details that this technique can push the ear wax into the ear canal; added to it, carries the risk of burns to the face, scalp and ear. It is also associated with problems such as puncture of the eardrum.

Conotherapy carries some risks. It is able to deepen the position of the wax in the ears and damage the eardrum.

What is the solution?

If wax build-up is causing discomfort, the doctor may suggest applying a few softening drops for 2 or 3 days. If this is not enough to remove the residue, the professional will opt for other methods, such as extraction by irrigation or aspiration.

Home remedies can be dangerous if used unsupervised

The list of home remedies is almost endless; here we have detailed some of the most used and dangerous ones. However, there are many more. For this reason, before using any, It is advisable to consult a doctor or at least inquire about its possible adverse effects.

Factors such as current health status, use of medications and age must be taken into account before ingesting any preparation, even if it is of natural origin. These characteristics determine whether or not a remedy is safe to use. So it is always best to seek professional advice.

