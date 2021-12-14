2021 has been a year of true scream for gaming. Practically every month, we had a major launch that shone brightly for one reason or another, however, we also have to accept that, as usually happens, on more than one occasion we have very marked disappointments that undoubtedly set the course. medium. Yes, not everything in the year was mile on flakes and in this special content, we present to you six games that undoubtedly fell far short of the expectations we all had of them, generating an inevitable disappointment that we hope will pass us soon. We hope that in the comments you tell us what was that bitter drink that this 2021 left you?

The Medium

After several weeks in which it was basically promised that we were facing the great return of the classic Survival Horror formula, the Poles of Bloober Team simply fell light years from what the great representatives of the genre achieved at the time. The Medium raised its hand as the great heir to Silent Hill, Akira Yamaoka was even chosen for the musical part, but after having passed his campaign, you could realize that this small studio still has a lot to learn and evolve. It’s not like the title is necessarily bad or poorly designed, it just completely lacks the soul and heart of the series that it was supposedly paying tribute to. Other promises such as the mechanics of running two worlds at the same time thanks to the next generation consoles, remained as undeveloped ideas that came to nothing.

Destruction All-Stars

The start of the current generation has been quite difficult for both brands. With the aim of reducing this feeling a bit, Sony decided to bet on its own multiplayer arena experience with what was Destruction All-Stars, a title that came from the small studio Lucid Games and exclusively for the PlayStation 5. The general idea of the title is not bad and there is a genuine and extremely intense attempt to differentiate it from the dozens of similar proposals that are currently on the market, however, something simply did not finish curdling. Maybe the concept of the cars and all these crazy platforming elements didn’t blend together that well at practice time, resulting in games that didn’t flow quite well. If you add to this how difficult it was to find someone to play with due to the low number of PS5s that are still out there, then you had as a result an experience that was far from what we all expected.

Wonderworld Balance

A new platformer made by the creators of Sonic in collaboration with Square Enix? Yes, the thing could not sound better. What a huge and profound disappointment we got when Balan Wonderworld finally hit the market. We still do not understand how it is that out of two talents already fully proven in the industry and in the genre like Naoto Oshima and Yuji Naka, a video game came out so tremendously poor and poor in everything it tried. It is difficult to decide where to start talking about what went wrong with this title, because it simply fails in all its sections, presenting a simple and soulless gameplay, poor level design, graphics and art direction that are complicated to look at and of course, a story that has been completely forgotten. Undoubtedly, Balan Wonderworld goes down in history as one of those major failures that, of course, ended in an early fracture of the relationship between the important publisher and the aforementioned personalities.

Biomutant

You should always be very careful about when to announce games and more importantly, with the type of expectations that you are going to raise. Almost six years ago, the newly formed Experiment 101 announced that it was working on Biomutant, a title that they say would revolutionize the way modern open world games work. The years passed and we simply did not know what was happening with the development until out of nowhere, the project was finally given a release date, a matter that somehow managed to revive that artificial hype that had been created. At the beginning, it seemed that at least, the title was a good example of its genre, however, after a couple of hours, you began to realize all the strong shortcomings of the experience, starting with the badly badly achieved of its controls, lifeless story and of course, an open world that in the end, ended up contributing nothing. Biomutant ended up becoming another of the great disappointments of the year.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

The Nintendo Switch continues to live great moments. On the one hand, its commercial dominance just doesn’t look like it intends to end, and on the other, it continues to do great work as long as it comes down to console exclusives. Despite the above, we also have to accept that there have been some not so pleasant moments, among which we would undoubtedly have to put Mario Golf: Super Rush. Of course, Camelot follows the series’ formula to the letter, but it is clear that the development time was not enough, because in addition to the fact that the title feels extremely short in terms of content, some aspects of its presentation They undoubtedly needed more time in the oven. The truth is that we were all waiting for the best Mario Golf in history and in the end, we had one of the most forgettable. A real shame for all fans of this series.

Battlefield 2042

What an excitement that was generated on all fronts when a few months ago, EA and DICE came out to present what would be the new installment of their star FPS series, one that had taken a couple of years off with the aim of returning with the best possible face. Battlefield 2042 seemed to be what fans had been waiting for, as it was returning to a modern theater of war and of course, the massive games were expanded much more than ever. Finally it was time to test this title and oh disappointment. The game is plagued with glitches of various kinds, causing games to simply not work as they should. If you add to this strange decisions for the progression system and that of course, the whole concept of climate change remained like a gimmick with nothing to contribute at the gameplay level, you have as a result just the opposite of what the fans were expecting. Now, we can only be patient to wait for the development team to fix something of the disaster that the premiere of this title has represented.