6 exercises to work the inner chest area

The sternal sulcus is the line that divides the pectorals. This part is somewhat more complex to work with, but not at all impossible. Marking that area will give us greater strength, the muscles will be toned and we will achieve a better posture. To do this, we recommend a series of exercises that will allow you to stimulate the internal area of ​​the chest and show off an enviable physique.

Keeping the body toned is also important for aesthetics. Of course we all like to look good, but that is not achieved overnight or by magic.

It should also be noted that there is no training to specifically work the inner chest area. Yes we can do it with a combination of movements that target all the pectoral muscles. So it’s time to get active and get to work to achieve the torso we want.

Know the exercises to work the inner chest area

A deeper groove at the sternum line will make more pronounced pecs visible. In addition to strengthening the muscles of the chest area, this allows us a better posture and a slimmer body. Of course, no one denies a combination of aesthetics and health,

1. Press on inclined bench

This is the most used exercise to work the entire part of the chest. It can be done on a straight or inclined bench, although the second option is recommended to strengthen the central part. Pectorals and triceps are worked.

Let’s see the step by step:

We lie down on the inclined bench with our feet flat on the floor. You take a dumbbell in each hand and raise your arms at the same time, until they are well stretched. Arms are calmly lowered to shoulder height to complete one rep. After a short pause, the exercise is repeated.

It is important to regulate the loads in chest exercises, since we can injure the muscles in the area.

2. Press bank declined

This exercise is less used than the previous one due to its somewhat uncomfortable position, since the head is down. Nevertheless, it is a complementary movement with that of the incline bench, because the upper fibers are stimulated in different ways.

Some specialists even maintain that it is better to work the part of the sternum. It is carried out in the same way as the incline, except that we place ourselves on the bench in the opposite way: the feet are up and the head is down.

3. Dumbbell openings

The openings can be made on a flat or inclined bench. Upper and lower pectorals are worked and, to a lesser extent, shoulders, arms and back.

It unfolds as follows:

Lying on our back, we must take the dumbbells and raise your arms. The elbows should be slightly bent. Arms are spread and slowly descend to the sides until they are aligned with the body. Finally, the arms are raised to reach the starting position.

4. Crossing high pulleys

It is one of the exercises ideal for marking the inner chest area. Mainly the pectorals major are worked.

It is done in this way:

With open arms, they take pulleys and the elbows are kept with slight flexion. The body remains erect, although with a slight forward lean. One foot can be placed slightly forward than the other. At the same time, the pulleys are lowered to the level of the hips. Slowly, it returns to the starting position.

5. Low pulley crossing

It is also called cable exercise in crossovers. It is similar to the previous one and also strengthens the chest area, although in this case other fibers benefit. It is important to increase the size of the chest and also the strength.

We stand in the middle of the machine and take the cable pulleys. With the torso upright, one foot is placed forward and the knees are slightly bent. With both arms at the same time, the cables are raised to the head area. The elbows should always be slightly bent. Then, the arms are lowered slowly. The action is repeated until the end of the series.

6. One hand pulley crossing

The way to do it is similar to the crossing of high pulleys, but in this case it is developed unilaterally. That is to say, we use only one arm. Once the series is finished, it is repeated with the opposite arm.

These are the steps to follow:

A pulley is taken with an open arm. The elbow is kept somewhat flexed. The body is in a straight position and the legs are open at the height of the shoulders. The pulley is brought to the mid-chest area and held there for a few seconds. Finally, it is returned to the starting position and the movement is repeated until the series is completed. Then the exercise is performed with the other arm.

Dumbbells are used for various movements in the gym. They not only strengthen the chest, but also the upper limbs.

Get your chest out with these exercises for the internal pectoral area

The chest area is the first thing those who frequent the gym work. But we must consider that, to achieve maximum benefit, exercises must be complementary with other activities. Eating a healthy diet and habits is also key.

A central issue is the weight we use. It is always advisable to start with a low load and focus on achieving the correct technique for each of the activities.

The starting weight should be light or moderate and we can increase it as we gain more strength. Overloading the muscles exposes us to injury and will slow down the process. The gym teachers will help us with questions.

