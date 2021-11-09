6 characteristics of an indigo adult

You have surely heard of indigo people, who have a personality that sometimes seems contradictory. We show you 6 characteristics that define them.

In the mid-1970s, the pseudoscientific trend known as new era. Among many of the ideas and concepts associated with this movement, Nancy ann tappe coined the term of indigo children. This one has become very popular thanks to books and movies. Today we talk about the characteristics of an indigo adult according to the bases of this belief.

Hundreds of books have been published over the past fifty years that develop the concept of Indigo children and adults. One of the most popular works in this regard is The care and feeding of indigo children, published by psychic Doreen Virtue. The characteristics of an indigo adult that we present to you are collected from there.

Characteristics of an indigo adult

Some of the characteristics of an indigo adult are associated with an esoteric, spiritual and even paranormal aspect. However, in practice most of its qualities are presented in skills or material aspects. Let’s see what these qualities are according to Doreen Virtue.

1. They are stubborn

Before you disagree with an indigo person, it is important to think twice. Your stubbornness can lead to uncomfortable situations.

We can all be stubborn to a greater or lesser extent. However, an adult indigo takes this concept to its maximum expression; So much so that it becomes an innate quality of his personality. An indigo person will use this stubbornness for better and for worse, so it is something that really conditions their life.

For example, and as the author points out in her work, Indigos resist authority that is not outlined with their ideals, pursue and fulfill a fixed purpose, reject discipline, and possess a strong sense of pride. This on the positive side, since their stubbornness can also develop for the worse. For example, some may fall into addictions or problems with authority.

2. They have a creative spirit

One of the characteristics of adult indigos is that they are very intelligent. As we will see later, this intelligence usually causes problems for them. In turn, their high cognitive ability also translates into a high degree of creativity.

This creativity can manifest itself in various ways: in artistic expression, problem solving, or surprising skills in specific areas. Given their stubbornness, many Indigo children and adults only choose to channel their intelligence or creativity into a single area. They are also very curious and always want to learn.

3. They are independent and tend to isolate themselves

Indigo people are introverts. In part, this is due to their high intelligence capabilities. They cannot adapt in a group of people, since they feel that they cannot keep up with them or they cannot keep up with the group. Because of this, they choose to isolate themselves and develop high independence..

This independence manifests itself from his childhood, although it is consolidated in his adulthood. Those around him perceive him as a stranger or mysterious, which emphasizes his disconnection with society. Indigos value friendship, but are very selective in doing so. Sometimes they prefer the company of animals or being alone with nature.

4. They go through moments of low and high self-esteem

This is another one of the characteristics of an indigo adult that makes them so intriguing. His character ranges from very low self-esteem to very high self-esteem. These moments alternate, although it may take months and even years before the change happens.

As a result, an adult indigo can suffer from depression, melancholy, and bouts of decay. In turn, go through moments of pride, arrogance and arrogance. This ambivalence is further reinforced with the sum of the characteristics of an indigo adult that we have pointed out and with the following.

5. They get bored easily

They do it even with the things they are passionate about. An indigo person may start a project or idea with emotion, and then abandon it with the same disinterest as the initial enthusiasm. This also applies to your social relationships: they get exhausted after a while and then they look for a way to return to their loneliness.

It is for all this that they tend to have poor grades in school, despite being the smartest of the whole group. It is also difficult for them to start or maintain a romantic relationship, as well as to gather friends in their social circle. Your apparent disinterest is accompanied by a strong desire for action and change.

6. Are diagnosed with ADHD

Some particular characteristics of Indigo people can be interpreted as a psychiatric condition.

Although there are many characteristics of an indigo adult given by the authors, one in which they all agree is that these are diagnosed from children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). They can also be classified within the autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Since sometimes the treatment or therapy for these demands medications, the potentialities of indigo people are diminished. This is at least what those who defend the term and those who limit themselves to the current of the new era think..

Are there indigo people?

Regardless of what we have just presented, keep in mind that the detractors consider the postulates of the new age as a pseudoscience. Most psychologists, psychiatrists, neuroscientists and others posit that indigo people do not exist.

For example, some consider it a false diagnosis to avoid facing real conditions, which can be less pleasant. ADHD and ASD have already been mentioned as possible explanations, but there are dozens that can explain the characteristics. For example, social phobia, narcissistic personality disorder, obsessive-compulsive personality disorder (OCD), and so on.

Betting on the indigo label can delay and even prevent an actual diagnosis, one that has been studied and is systematically understood. Many of the characteristics of an indigo adult can be attributed to Barnum effect. That is, general characteristics that are assimilated as specific.

With this comment we want to warn you to consider what has been stated about the characteristics of indigo people carefully. Many of the ideas are contradictory to each other, are very general, or do not have scientific support.

