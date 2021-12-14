6 best contributions Aristotle made

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Aristotle left numerous contributions to different fields of knowledge. In fact, he is considered the founder of several modern disciplines.

Aristotle (384 BC – 322 BC) was a Greek philosopher whose Thoughts had a great influence on the intellectual development of the West. This thinker worked in different fields of knowledge, among which physics, biology, zoology, botany, psychology, political theory, ethics and logic stand out. Hence, he is valued as a polymath.

Among the great contributions that Aristotle made we can highlight the creation of formal logic; the first classification of living beings; the importance of observation for the acquisition of scientific knowledge; the first demonstrations on the spherical shape of the Earth and the creation of the classical theory of government systems.

His contributions remained valid for centuries and some still remain today. Next, we will see in detail his most important contributions and how they affected the development of different disciplines.

The main contributions that Aristotle made

One of the distinctive features of Aristotelian thought is the inclination towards scientific and factual reasoning in the study of nature; a trait that his predecessors discarded. Perhaps, this is the reason why his contributions have endured over time and some are still valid in different disciplines such as mathematics, physics, biology and politics.

1. Creation of a logical system of thought

Aristotle is considered the founder of logic, since he created the first logical system that analyzes the principles of validity or invalidity of reasoning. This system is known as categorical syllogism and it consists of a deductive argument from which a conclusion is inferred from two premises.

That is, a syllogism is composed of two propositions that have a common associative term, through which the new knowledge or conclusion is reached. The typical example of a deductive argument is the following:

All men are mortal. (Premise 1)

All Greeks are men. (Premise 2)

Therefore, all Greeks are mortal. (Conclusion)

In this type of argument, if the premises are true, then the conclusion must also be true. Therefore, this system allowed us to analyze the validity of human reasoning from the truth or falsity of the inferences.

Aristotle’s theory of the syllogism had an unprecedented influence on the history of Western reasoning and logic. However, in the modern era logical approaches emerged that relied more on mathematical deductions and less on the uncertainty of implausible premises.

Many modern sciences and disciplines still make use of elements of Aristotle’s logical thought.

2. Demonstrations about the spherical shape of the Earth

Aristotle was the first person to argue and prove that the Earth was spherical. To do this, he relied on physical demonstrations and used arguments based on observation.

In his work entitled About the sky Three arguments are evidenced with which he tried to demonstrate the sphericity of the Earth. The first refers to the fact that each portion of the earth tends towards the center; therefore, a sphere is formed by confluence. This is a brilliant assumption for its time.

The second argument refers to the contour of the Earth’s shadow when eclipses occur, resulting in a convex shape. From there, deduce the sphericity of the planet.

In third place, attend to the change of the stars according to the location in which we are. According to their observations, the change in position allowed us to assume that the figure of the Earth is round.

3. Associative learning process

This is one of the many contributions that Aristotle made in the field of psychology. It has to do with the nature of knowledge. For this thinker there are 3 basic principles of association that contribute to learning:

Likeness: This law of association states that we tend to link stimuli that are similar to each other.

This law of association states that we tend to link stimuli that are similar to each other. Contrast: refers to the association of concepts that are opposite or very different from each other. That is, thinking about a certain element can give rise to a concept contrary to this.

refers to the association of concepts that are opposite or very different from each other. That is, thinking about a certain element can give rise to a concept contrary to this. Contiguity: This law of association suggests that the closer in time two events occur, the appearance of one will bring the other to mind.

That said, Aristotle is considered the creator of associationism. His postulates in this matter had a great influence on the empiricist philosophers.

4. The first classification of living beings

When we refer to the history of biology, the first name that appears is that of Aristotle. So that he is considered the father of said discipline. This great thinker was the first person to classify animals.

To do this, he used traits that are common among some animals to classify them into similar groups. For example, based on the presence of blood he created two different groups: animals with blood and without blood. Similarly, based on their habitat, he classified them as those that live in water and those that live on land.

But the contributions he made to Aristotle in biology do not end here. He also ventured into the study of the embryo of birds, which led him to conclude that the heart was the first organ to develop.

Also, based on the same conclusion, he proposed the theory of epigenesis, which countered the prevailing belief that organs were intrinsically present and increased in size as we aged.

5. The importance of observation in nature

Aristotle defended observation as a necessary process to understand how things work. For him, observation is the primary step in collecting and classifying empirical data in order to order and discover reality.

This methodology based on observation allows him to be classified as one of the first philosophers to present a systematic treatise on scientific research.

He also taught that the way facts are displayed is critical to determining the method of successful scientific investigation. He included logic as a reasoning system in the scientific method. This allowed for new forms of research.

6. Formulation of the classical theory of forms of government

Aristotle’s treatises and ideas also left great contributions in the field of politics. For this great thinker, a politician is analogous to a craftsman, in the sense that it uses a productive knowledge to operate, produce and maintain a legal system that follows universal principles towards a goal.

Additionally, he proposed a political classification system made up of 6 forms of government. The criteria used for classification was the search or not of the common good and the number of existing rulers.

The forms of government that seek the common good would be the following:

If a single person governs: monarchy.

monarchy. If few rule: aristocracy.

aristocracy. If many rule: democracy.

The degraded forms of government, starting from the previous ones, are the following:

If a single person governs: tyranny.

tyranny. If few rule: oligarchy.

oligarchy. If many rule: demagogy.

Aristotle: an all-terrain thinker

Thousands of years have passed since Aristotle’s existence, but many of his works and ideas are still valid nowadays. It is worth mentioning that his contributions are not exhausted in the list presented, which gives an idea of ​​the genius of this thinker.

