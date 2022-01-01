$ 6.1 billion Bitcoin options expiration failed to break bearish sentiment

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has hovered between $ 46,000 and $ 52,000 for 26 days. Despite the large nominal maturity of end-of-year options of $ 6.1 billion, the bullish and bearish instruments were balanced between $ 44,000 and $ 49,000.

Therefore, no wonder the price of $ 47,175 at 8:00 UTC on December 31 barely changed the pricing structure. Even the 3% rise to $ 48,500 that followed the event could not be sustained, indicating that bears are unwilling to give up their lead.

Price of the Bitcoin / USD pair on Coinbase. Source: TradingView

The bulls could have interpreted Coinbase’s 24-hour exit of 9,925 BTC as a positive trigger, considering that there are fewer coins available on exchanges for newcomers. What’s more, The first week of the year has been positive for the past four years, with an average gain of 18.5% for Bitcoin holders.

To further support the bulls’ thesis, U.S. publicly traded tech company MicroStrategy added another 1,914 BTC to its balance sheet on December 30.. On the downside, regulation continues to put pressure on markets as South Korean exchanges require users to verify the addresses of their third-party wallets to comply with the Financial Action Task Force’s travel rule guidelines ( FATF).

Anyway, bitcoin had a fantastic 2021

Regardless of the short-term downtrend behind the 16% price drop in December, Bitcoin price continues to widely outperform US equities and gold for the third year in a row. However, that return was not enough to prevent all call option instruments of $ 48,000 or more from losing their value, as the December 31 expiration price was lower.

Aggregate open interest of Bitcoin options for December 31. Source: Coinglass.com

At first glance, the $ 4 billion of call options far exceeded the $ 2.1 billion of put instruments, but the 1.9 call / put ratio is misleading because the 16% price drop since the close of November at $ 57,000 eliminated most bullish bets. Therefore, there is no value in the right to buy Bitcoin (call option) at $ 50,000 if it trades below that price.

Bullish and bearish instruments marched evenly for the December 31 Bitcoin options expiration, which was much lower than expected at $ 660 million. But nevertheless, the bears were unable to take control as 85% of their bets have been placed at $ 47,000 or below. These data partly explain why the December 31 expiration was followed by an attempt by the bulls to regain momentum..

Will the first week of 2022 finally be able to reverse the slightly negative sentiment that has prevailed since the December 3 crash? Unfortunately, Based on Bitcoin Options Markets, No Signs That Moods Have Turned.

Points of view and opinions expressed here are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. All investment and trading movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

