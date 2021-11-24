The Corner of Blues and other music

By Sandra Redmond

Despite the vicissitudes imposed by the pandemic, music and artistic creation have managed to get ahead and although humanity has not yet won the battle against the deadly virus, creators from all disciplines have managed to continue their work and continue exhibiting your creations.

An example of this is the cultural festivals that have begun to restart their activities and, given the variability of epidemiological traffic lights, in some cases they open their doors in person or carry them out through the use of technology in virtual mode. This is the case of the Fifth International Jazz Festival of the Huasteca, which will carry out a series of activities through streaming that will be verified on November 26 and 27 through the Facebook, Youtube and Meet platforms (@huastecajazzfest)

This celebration organized by Luis Monroy, from Monroy Blues and his collaborators, with the support of some civil organizations, has an interesting program that includes not only the presentations of national and international musical groups, but also conferences and exhibitions and gives continuity to the objectives that gave rise to the festival, among which are the expansion of the region’s cultural offer, the creation of new audiences, the strengthening of identity, the promotion of cooperation between different actors and the promotion of the Huasteca region as a destination. of cultural tourism.

On the first date, Friday 26, the activities will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a short opening ceremony in which Dr. José Luis Isidor Castro, from AMESTUR, and Lic. Marcelo de la Rosa, from RECINATUR, will participate. Lic. Juan Guillén Nieto, from the Ciudad Valles Historic Center, Javier Gaitán (aspiring Huasteca Potosina Geopark), José Luis Purata (Ciudad Valles Historic Center) and the organizing committee.

At 4:15 p.m., the researcher Lic. Jorge Castañeda, will speak about jazz in the Huasteca. At 5 pm, maestro José Luis Barajas (jazz player and composer) and Lic. Carlos Adrián Avilés (producer and radio host of Radio UAT), will present the conference “Living jazz”. At 6 pm, Lic. Víctor David Martínez Tepoz, (CEO of Atmosphere Radio 105) and Lic. Maya Yali Morales (Director of Linkage of the Festival), will refer to the impact of communication on the diffusion of jazz. At 7:00 p.m., Lic., Óscar Navarrete Aguilar, musician and visual creator, will speak about Live Cinema in Mexico and at 8:00 p.m., the projection of the video compendium of the fifth anniversary of the Festival will begin.

On Saturday 27 the activities will begin at 12 noon with the intervention of the LCC Carlos Adrián Avilés Arreola (producer and presenter of Radio UAT) who will talk about music in the cinema … jazz in the cinema. Lic. Agustín Lara Jr. will follow at 1 pm, with the lecture El jazz by maestro Agustín Lara. At 2:00 pm, the teacher Magda Lorenia Zazueta Lizárraga (ITS de Cajeme, Sonora) will address the subject of music and its influence on sociocultural animation, and at 8:00 pm an international concert will be presented.

The transmissions will be made through @huastecajazzfest on Facebook, Youtube and Meet.