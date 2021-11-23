91Mobiles has just released the exclusive: the new Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro + have just entered a series of internal tests in order to have them ready for launch in Europe. The source that has leaked this information is none other than the popular insider Mukul sharma.

After their registrations and certifications in databases such as IMEI or BIS, these two new terminals of the Redmi Note 11 family, to which the model numbers 21091116I and 21091116UI correspond, They would be at this very moment I feel tested for their imminent commercialization in our territory.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro +, just around the corner

We already knew a few days ago that these terminals would sooner or later arrive in our territory, but according to several experts the wait would be lengthened until early 2022.

This new information allows us to track their possible launch and perhaps we will even know more about them at the next Xiaomi macro event, on December 13 at 7:45 p.m. local Chinese time.

Or maybe not, since both POCO and Redmi usually present their own products at their own events. Whatever, do not forget that POCO has already launched a Redmi Note 11 outside china, renamed the M4 Pro 5G, an interesting revision compared to the previous model for a very competitive price and a screen that grows diagonally.