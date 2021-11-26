Is already Black friday. After many days of waiting in which manufacturers and online stores have been heating up the atmosphere, we finally have among us the definitive offers of one of the days with the most discounts on electronics of the year. So here we have compiled for you the best 5G mobiles grouped by different price categories, from 900 to 300 euros. So you have a choice.





Best 5G mobiles for less than 900 euros

OPPO Find X3 Pro : In the OPPO catalog we find the excellent OPPO Find X3 Pro. In addition to other virtues, it has an innovative microscopic camera that has not been copied by its competition for the moment. The phone is dropped by Amazon at a price of 856.14 euros.

iPhone 12 : The intermediate model of the last generation is dropped by Black Friday of this 2021 direct from MediaMarkt with a price of 799 euros for the version with 128GB of internal storage. To this day it is still a great purchase, although it has been surpassed in autonomy by the new batch of iPhone 13.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G : We continue with the medium of the Galaxy S21, the Samsung Galaxy S21 +. In addition, we bring you the version with 128GB of internal storage, the basic model since its launch. At Amazon it is currently at 776 euros.

OnePlus 9 Pro : The OnePlus 9 Pro is also here, on the OnePlus website we find it again at an excellent price. In this case, 709 euros with 8GB and 128GB.

OPPO Find X3 Neo: Another of the OPPO Find X3 with more than enough virtues to compete against the rest of the market. The OPPO Find X3 Neo is for 658.90 euros on Amazon.

Best 5G mobiles for less than 600 euros

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G : We started in this range between 600 and 400 euros with the Xiami 11T Pro. A spectacular screen and a fast charge of, attention, 120W. For 599.99 euros it is yours on Amazon.

Vivo X51 5G : Another model to consider is the Vivo X51 5G, which promises great stabilization thanks to its rear camera gimbal. In El Corte Inglés, it costs 599.90 euros, 200 euros less than its official price.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini : The smallest of the iPhone 12 is here, iPhone 12 Mini with 64GB and a 15% discount compared to its usual price, of 689 euros. The iPhone 12 Mini can be ours for 587 euros in red, the Product Red. We find almost the same price in MediaMarkt, by the way: 589 euros.

OnePlus 9 : We come to the OnePlus 9, one of its most powerful models of the season. The terminal is discounted in several stores but it is on its official website where we find it at the best price. On the OnePlus website it can be ours for 559 euros.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro : Motorola does not want to be left out and leaves us here the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, a super mid-range that sees its price fall to 549 euros on Amazon. 150 less than its suggested retail price.

OnePlus Nord 2: We return to the OnePlus to run into the last of its super mid-ranges, a OnePlus Nord 2 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space for 449 euros on the official website of the brand as long as you do not choose the Pac-Man customization. You are warned.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G with 12GB RAM and 256GB of memory with Triple Camera and 65W Warp Charge – 2 years warranty – Blue Haze

Xiaomi 11T 5G : We return to Xiaomi to tell you that the Xiaomi 11T 5G is currently on Amazon for 449.99 euros at the moment, almost the same as on the Xiaomi website and in MediaMarkt.

OPPO Reno 6 5G. And just before jumping to mobiles of less than 400 euros we find the OPPO Reno 6: good design, a powerful brain, a 65W load and a price reduced to 439 euros on Amazon.

Best 5G mobiles for less than 400 euros

OnePlus 8T : The 400-euro line opens with the OnePlus 8T, its mid-season high-end from last year 2020, is on Amazon at 399.99 euros. A good time to hunt it down and put it in your pocket.

OnePlus Nord : We continue on OnePlus to find the original Nord, the OnePlus Nord. Today it is still difficult to beat and we can find the version with 12GB and 256GB on Amazon for 399.99 euros while the version with 8GB and 128GB is at 299.99 euros.

Moto G100 : Motorola brings us the Moto G100 with the Snapdragon 870 and a 90Hz screen that can be ours at the moment for 399.20 euros on the official Motorola website.

Motorola Edge 20 : And without leaving Motorola we have among us the Moto Edge 20, a phone with the Snapdragon 778G and nothing more and nothing less than 144Hz for the screen. In Amazon we find it on the occasion of Black Friday for 399 euros, 100 euros less than usual.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: It’s time for a bit of Samsung around here to stumble upon the Samsung Galaxy A52s. The model, with 6GB of RAM and with the Snapdragon 775G, can be ours for 349 euros temporarily in MediaMarkt.

Realme GT Neo 2 : In the Realme catalog with 5G we have the Realme GT Neo 2 with a super high-end brain and a 65W fast charge very characteristic of the brand. If we were looking for it, the phone appears at 369 euros on Amazon.

I live V21 5G : Looking at the Vivo offers we find the Vivo V21 5G with a 90Hz screen and a Dimensity 800U chip to offer us 5G. Although it would be fair to say that El Corte Inglés has lowered it as we found it on its website for 349.90 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G : We continue in the Galaxy with 5G and we jump to the M series. The Galaxy M52 is at 348.17 euros in Amazon with a beautiful 128GB of internal space and in black. Blue is 3 euros and a bit more expensive.

OPPO Find X3 Lite. Here is the OPPO Find X3 Lite. A mobile with Snapdragon 765G, with a large screen at 90 Hz, 65W load and reduced to 317 euros on Amazon

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G – 6.43 “Screen (AMOLED 90 Hz, 8GB + 128GB, Snapdragon 765G, 4300 mAh, fast charge 65W. Quadruple camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP,) Black [Versión ES/PT]

LITTLE F3: Rare that it is LITTLE it did not have some groundbreaking model on offer like this POCO F3, one of the leaders of its catalog that is dropped from Amazon with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space for 307.72 euros.

Best 5G mobiles for less than 300 euros

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: And in the last section we take the opportunity to open our mouths with the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. We are talking about a super mid-range phone with the Snapdragon 778 in command and that can be ours for 279.90 euros at Amazon. In PcComponentes you have it for almost 10 euros more, 278.99 euros.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Smartphone with 6.55 ”DotDisplay AMOLED FHD + 90 Hz Screen, 6 + 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 64MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Camera, 4250mAh Bat, Truffle Black (ES / PT Version)

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G : MediaMarkt puts the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G here, somewhat less powerful than the previous one but equally solvent, and that in its version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal space is for 279 euros.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G : The OnePlus Nord CE, a kind of Nord Lite that with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of space, is again cheaper if we buy it at home, on its official website. Specifically, it costs us 279 euros at the moment.

Realme GT Master Edition : The Realme GT Master Edition did not want to miss this Black Friday and it can be ours for 269 euros on Amazon.

OPPO Reno 4Z 5G : It may not be the newest but the Reno 4Z 5G is a great buy today. Great design, 120Hz screen and great autonomy, and it is 259 euros on Amazon.

OPPO A74 5G : One last step in the OPPO catalog to find the OPPO A74 5G, with the underrated Snapdragon 480 midline and with 5G. A great option for those looking for great autonomy, as is often the case with this manufacturer. MediaMarkt puts it in front of us for 249 euros on this Black Friday.

I live Y72 5G: In the cheapest 5G we find the Vivo Y72 5G whose current price in MediaMarkt is 249 euros.

vivo Y72 5G, Smartphone with 8 + 128 GB, 64 MP Main Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charge, Ultra-Stable Video with EIS, Dual SIM Cell Phones (Graphite Black)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G : One last step in the Xiaomi catalog to see the Redmi Note 10 with 5G connectivity. A phone with 90Hz for the screen and a great autonomy that comes from Amazon for 229.99 euros.

Moto G50: And we close the best 5G mobile deals today with the Moto G50, a cheap line phone with 5G and a large 5,000 mAh battery that is currently for 179 euros on Amazon.

More offers

