The European Comission has announced a change in its policy so that aid to 5G deployments do not arrive only at passive networks, but also at active networks in rural areas. Active networks are the antennas that emit and receive the signal, while passive networks include the facilities that allow the antennas to be installed, such as towers, electricity or fiber cables.

The EU comes to reasons: aid for the entire deployment

The problem is that, to date, the EU only allowed aid to come in the form of investments for passive networks, but not to active networks. There was an exception, where it was allowed install 5G in areas where there would not be not even wired for 4G. However, 4G reaches almost all the towns in Spain now, so this exception could mean that, for example, an urban nucleus of a few hundred inhabitants had 5G, but another with thousands of inhabitants would continue with 4G.

Fortunately, now they have come to reasons, and have modified the law that will allow the aid to reach the deployment in both cases. It has not yet been definitively approved, but we will have to wait for next year, but it does generate great changes in the SINGLE plan that he Government of Spain is currently deploying.