The European Comission has announced a change in its policy so that aid to 5G deployments do not arrive only at passive networks, but also at active networks in rural areas. Active networks are the antennas that emit and receive the signal, while passive networks include the facilities that allow the antennas to be installed, such as towers, electricity or fiber cables.
The EU comes to reasons: aid for the entire deployment
The problem is that, to date, the EU only allowed aid to come in the form of investments for passive networks, but not to active networks. There was an exception, where it was allowed install 5G in areas where there would not be not even wired for 4G. However, 4G reaches almost all the towns in Spain now, so this exception could mean that, for example, an urban nucleus of a few hundred inhabitants had 5G, but another with thousands of inhabitants would continue with 4G.
Fortunately, now they have come to reasons, and have modified the law that will allow the aid to reach the deployment in both cases. It has not yet been definitively approved, but we will have to wait for next year, but it does generate great changes in the SINGLE plan that he Government of Spain is currently deploying.
The UNICO Plan approved in June had a initial endowment of 250 million euros, with the objective of reaching 100% coverage with ultra-fast networks by 2025. It included 150 million aid for 5G deployment using the UNICO-5G Plan, intended solely for passive networks.
Reasonable changes to the UNICO-5G Plan
Now, the Ministry of Economy will seek to use these funds to towers, cabling and antennas, so they will have to reformulate the aid program, and it will no longer be able to be called in 2021. This, on the one hand, is also positive for the deployment, since it was feared that the operators would not attend the calls due to the demanding conditions. The benefited areas would be about 70,000 plots with about 170,000 inhabitants.
Thus, even if the cost of passive networks were covered, the operators were not willing to install equipment in these towers, since they would have very low traffic and few users, so the cost could be greater than the possible benefit that contributed by those customers. For this reason, the operators asked a few weeks ago that also bear the cost of the active network, and finally Brussels has listened to them.
In addition, they will raise the municipal population who will receive the aid up to 10,000 inhabitants, and the figure may even be higher. With this, they will encourage more operators to participate in the calls. The figure, however, is not expected to exceed 20,000 inhabitants, since Telefónica is obliged to cover 100% of the populations of more than 20,000 inhabitants with 5G under 700 MHz before June 2025. On the other hand, there may also be companies that deploy these networks, and then rent them from the operators.