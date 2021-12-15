A few weeks ago, the European Union confirmed that it was open to the possibility of changing the requirements for receive aid in the 5G deployments in isolated areas. Now, the European Commission has approved the aid scheme for 150 million euros for Spain through Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (RRF), which seeks to support the deployment of passive infrastructures to offer mobile coverage in areas that currently do not have 4G coverage.

The aid will go to passive and active networks

The passive infrastructures are all those necessary to operate an antenna, including the electrical current and network cables to be taken to the place where the antenna will be placed, which is part of the active infrastructure.

The aid, as it had been raised up to now, financed the installation of passive infrastructures, but not the active ones or their maintenance, which could cause these aids to be wasted by creating everything necessary to install the antenna, but it would not be profitable for the operators to maintain them due to low traffic and few users. In addition, the population limit for the perception of aid could cause areas with hundreds of inhabitants to have 5G, but others with thousands did not even have 4G.