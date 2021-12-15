The deployment of new networks fiber in Spain It has reaches almost all areas where it is profitable. For this reason, from now on aid plans to bring the new generation networks to the largest possible number of population are becoming more important. With the 5G the same thing will happen, where it will be necessary to give help to take the antennas to the most remote areas that help to reduce the digital divide, and today the European Union has paved the way.
A few weeks ago, the European Union confirmed that it was open to the possibility of changing the requirements for receive aid in the 5G deployments in isolated areas. Now, the European Commission has approved the aid scheme for 150 million euros for Spain through Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (RRF), which seeks to support the deployment of passive infrastructures to offer mobile coverage in areas that currently do not have 4G coverage.
The aid will go to passive and active networks
The passive infrastructures are all those necessary to operate an antenna, including the electrical current and network cables to be taken to the place where the antenna will be placed, which is part of the active infrastructure.
The aid, as it had been raised up to now, financed the installation of passive infrastructures, but not the active ones or their maintenance, which could cause these aids to be wasted by creating everything necessary to install the antenna, but it would not be profitable for the operators to maintain them due to low traffic and few users. In addition, the population limit for the perception of aid could cause areas with hundreds of inhabitants to have 5G, but others with thousands did not even have 4G.
The aid will go to the main companies that maintain and deploy antennas in Spain: Cellnex, Vantage (subsidiary of Vodafone), American tower (which has the Telefónica towers) and Totem (subsidiary of Orange). Without such support, many areas would probably have been left without next-generation networks.
5G for areas with less than 10,000 inhabitants
The scheme will be available until December 31, 2025, and the aid will be taken in the form of a direct grant. These will finance passive infrastructures for mobile communications services with a minimum speed of 30 Mbps downstream and 10 Mbps upstream, in areas where there is currently no 4G coverage that offers a minimum speed of 10 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream.
This plan seeks to end the digital divide suffered by Spain, where practically all large urban centers have fiber optics and 4G + coverage and even 5G NSA. In rural areas there is not even fiber or even ADSL, having to depend on mobile coverage with speeds below the minimum recommended by the Government to make satisfactory use of the Internet. Thus, it seeks to encourage the ability to live in rural areas, stimulate growth, and preserve rural areas with the creation of new jobs in the most fragile regions of the country.
The aid may not be used to fulfill obligations coverage linked to rights to use the mobile spectrum, being excluded the municipalities of more than 10,000 inhabitants as zones that allow to receive this aid. Nor will it be valid for areas where the deployment of mobile networks is already underway, or is planned for the next three years. It is estimated that this aid plan will benefit some 170,000 inhabitants.