55 fun questions to surprise someone

Not sure how to make a boring conversation interesting? Try some of the fun questions we chose for you.

Last update: December 10, 2021

Keeping the thread of a conversation can be tricky. Sometimes you drain your resources for interesting dialogue, which can be frustrating or turn a pleasant evening into a very boring one. So that this does not happen to you, we present the best funny questions to surprise someone.

The questions that we have collected will help you surprise your partner, your friends, family and colleagues. You can use them when you can’t think of what to say anymore, or as a complete dynamic in which both try to find the best answer for each question. Do not stop using them to get to know a different profile of that person in front of you.

The best funny questions to surprise someone

While most of the funny questions we choose will make laughs a part of the conversation, others are just different, quirky, or witty. We leave you with the best ones you can use to prevent a conversation from stagnating.

1. If you could uninvent one thing, what would it be?

A curious way to start our funny questions to surprise someone. It motivates you to think carefully about the answer and the consequences of what the world would be like without it.

2. If it were a product, what would your slogan be?

A slogan is the way a product is sold, so it will be curious to know what words you would use to define yourself as a product.

3. How would you try to seduce me?

It’s one of the fun questions that will make you laugh from the first second.

4. If you had to get rid of one of your five senses, what would it be?

Difficult, very difficult. There are answers to our fun questions that cannot be given without thinking carefully.

5. If you could forever freeze time at a specific time, what would it be?

One would have to think about the consequences. Doing it at night would mean never seeing sunlight, in the morning it would be saying goodbye to darkness forever.

6. If you could only know one thing about the future, what would it be?

Certainly not how and how he is going to die. No one could live knowing this answer, even less those who fear death.

7. Do you think you may have been adopted?

If that person has a sense of humor is another of the funny questions that will cause an automatic laugh.

8. What is the strangest thing you have looked for on Wikipedia?

In fact, there is an article on Wikipedia that talks about the strange Wikipedia articles. To think.

9. What weapon would you use to defend yourself in an apocalypse zombie?

Chainsaws look great in video games, but have you tried using one in real life?

10. To which of the Hogwarts houses would the Sorting Hat send you?

One of the perfect funny questions for fans of the Harry Potter universe.

11. For what crime do you think you would go to jail?

Hypothetically, of course.

12. What is your favorite joke?

We all know a joke that, although it can be really bad, always ends up generating laughter.

With total sincerity. It can be a joke that is not funny or on the contrary, it may surprise you with a black humor. At least it is a question that will allow an exchange of the best jokes that you both know.

13. Is there something you are very superstitious about?

Many people have superstitious behavior patterns without being classified as such. These are automatic habits that they associate with luck or protection.

14. Do you believe in extraterrestrial life?

Okay, not one of the best funny questions to surprise someone; but it is one that allows you to start an interesting and different conversation.

15. If you became famous tomorrow for some of your qualities, what would it be for?

That thing that that person does or has in an exceptional way.

16. If your pet could talk, what do you think would be the first thing he would say?

Feed me slave (if it were a cat) and love you very much (if it were a dog).

17. What do you think your other self from a parallel world does?

According to the theory of parallel universes, every action we choose in our world is complemented by an opposite action in our parallel self.

18. What is your favorite fictional villain?

Many villains cease to be villains to the extent that we can empathize with them.

19. What is your favorite fictional hero?

If that person has a favorite villain, then they must also have a favorite hero. The popularity of superhero movies has helped increase fanaticism towards them.

20. Do you think pineapple on pizza is a good combination?

About tastes there is nothing written.

21. What superpower would you like to have and why?

Another fun question that explores the universe of superheroes. There are superpowers that are very good in the cinema, but in reality they are impractical.

22. What’s the worst pet name you’ve ever heard?

The one that has been very elaborate or at least does not correspond to the name of an animal.

23. What is the worst thing you have eaten in a restaurant?

And most important of all: how much did you pay for it?

24. What has been the worst investment you have made in your life?

Do you still have it? How much money did it cost you? Do you regret it? Why did you do it at the time?

25. What is the most disturbing movie you’ve ever seen?

Another fun question that allows you to start a different conversation. It can also be used to break the ice or speed up a conversation that has stalled.

26. What is the worst phone you have ever owned?

It is likely to be the one that person has right now.

27. What do you think is the worst way to die?

There are hundreds and hundreds of ways to die. Some are worse than others, and the delimitation of one side or the other is highly subjective.

28. What do you think is the simplest invention in the world that is really useful?

There are thousands and thousands of seemingly simple inventions that make life easier for us. Tape, paperclip, or cotton buds are some examples.

29. What is the most expensive thing you have accidentally broken?

You should also ask if you had to pay the consequences for doing so.

30. What is your favorite viral video?

Every day a new funny video goes viral on the Internet, so choosing the best one is not easy. Another way to start or continue a fun conversation.

31. What alternate ending of a movie would you like to change because its actual ending was disastrous?

There are not a few films in the history of cinema whose end we consider disastrous. Now, which ending would we have chosen if we were the director / producer?

32. What do you really dislike paying for?

Bottled water?

33. Do you think it would be a good idea to be able to read people’s minds?

Another thing that looks great in fiction, but that in real life would translate into more problems than anything else. Family, friendship and partner relationships would be chaotic.

34. Have you ever had a paranormal experience?

We’ve all had one, even if we don’t consider ourselves believers in these kinds of experiences. It is one of the fun questions that allows you to know a different side of your partner.

35. What has been the strangest combination you have made of a meal?

The answer may be repulsive to you, especially if the person is very imaginative.

36. What is the strangest tradition in your family?

The family is founded on traditions, some of them strange in the eyes of others.

37. If you could one day enter as a character in a video game, which one would you choose?

Surely it would not be one of shooters.

38. Do you believe in reincarnation?

Another of the fun questions of a spiritual nature to delve into the beliefs of your interlocutor. Reincarnation is a capital part of Buddhism and Hinduism.

39. If you could become a ghost for a day, who would you scare and how?

Whoever has seen the most horror movies will have more ideas to contribute.

40. If you could create a hybrid of two animals, which ones would you use and why?

Not a misshapen hybrid that causes more fear than anything else, but one that collects the best qualities of each species.

41. If you were a cake, what type would you be and why?

Imagining life being a cake is not the most common situation, but it will surely make more than one think.

This is one of the best fun questions, especially for fans of desserts of this type. The imagination marks the limit of the answers.

42. Do you think you will continue to have sex after 65 years?

A question that everyone has asked at some time.

43. What is the body odor that you hate the most?

Another fun question you may not be prepared to hear the answer to.

44. What is the strangest thing you have seen someone else do?

We all have an anecdote to tell about strange things we have seen others do.

45. What makes you feel really old?

There comes a point where bending over or climbing stairs is no longer the way it used to be.

46. ​​If you had a time machine to travel to the past, but without the possibility of returning to the future, would you do it?

Some say that all past times were better. It will still be fun to think of all the possibilities and consequences.

47. What do you think people will say at your funeral?

This is the time for funny and creative responses. After all, that’s the point of asking funny questions.

48. Would you sign up for a trip to Mars to start colonizing the planet from scratch?

Keep in mind that when the sun goes down, the temperature can reach -80 ° C at its coldest.

49. What do you think is the most absurd belief today?

There are hundreds and hundreds of beliefs without scientific correspondence today. From homeopathy to flat earthers. Some are dangerous and some do not cause much damage.

50. In what things do you consider yourself really incompetent?

There are things that, no matter what we practice over and over, we can never fully master.

51. If you legally changed your name, which one would you choose?

Íñigo Montoya? James Bond?

52. What is the most useless talent you have?

As we have already pointed out in other fun questions to ask your friends, a talent that is exceptional, strange and uncommon.

53. How do you think the human species will become extinct?

Man is a species that is believed to be immortal, although sooner or later it will end up becoming extinct like the 99% that have ever inhabited the planet.

54. What thing in the real world looks like magic to you?

There are technologies that we can find today that really seem like magic.

55. If you could go into the history of a book, what would it be and why?

We finished our recovery of funny questions to surprise someone by posing another hypothetical scenario. That person will surely choose their favorite book.

Remember that the point of this dynamic is to make it as natural as possible. Also, that both of you elaborate on the answers so that it is not a typical closed-answer conversation. You can include parallel questions according to what your interlocutor answers.

