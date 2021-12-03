Despite being one of the worst valued services by users, the broadband we have in Spain places our country in a prominent position in Europe in terms of fiber optic coverage and clients. In fact, currently, 100 Mbps broadband coverage it already reaches 88% of the Spanish population and 63% in rural areas.

The Government of Spain has set itself the objective of covering the entire national territory with broadband of at least 100 Mbps by 2025. To this end, last June, it launched the first call for the UNICO-Broadband Program with an endowment of 249.9 million euros. Now, it has just published the 52 projects that will receive the aid.

Target: 1.27 million homes and businesses

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has published the final resolution of the first call for the UNICO-Broadband Program, which is intended to extend very high speed broadband, greater than 100 Mbps, [a 1.265.967 hogares y empresas](Focused on ‘white areas’ (without coverage of at least 30 Mbps) and ‘gray areas’ (https://www.xatakamovil.com/connectivity/1-27-millones-hogares-4-516-nuevos-municipios- have-fiber-thanks-to-the-single-plan-list-benefited-provinces) located in 4,516 municipalities throughout Spain.

This call, focused on ‘white areas’ (without coverage of at least 30 Mbps) and ‘gray areas’ (with broadband connectivity less than 100 Mbs), 52 of the 160 projects presented have been chosen to grant them aid of 249.9 million euros. With this, as we say, it is expected to extend ultra-fast broadband to 1.27 million homes and companies, half of them in Castilla y León, Catalonia and Andalusia.

This high-speed broadband deployment is financed with funds from the Recovery Plan and will reach, for example, more than 300,000 homes and companies in Castilla y León, almost 170,000 from Andalusia and 151,000 from the Valencian Community. The list of approved projects and the municipalities where they will be developed can be consulted on the Ministry’s website. Adamo, Avatel and, mainly, Telefónica will be the operators in charge of carrying them out.

