The lights are already on in the cities, toys have started to be advertised on TV and many shop windows are decorated with snow and wrapping paper. The Christmas holidays are very close, and we are already starting to plan our Christmas menu, looking for ideas. In Direct to the Palate we are going to help you with a selection of the best recipes, to make your task easier.





Today we start with a selection of Eye-catching appetizers to make it big at Christmas with which you can start your Christmas reception. Keep in mind that the appetizers are very important since they are the beginning of the dinner so it is advisable to choose them well to start off on the right foot, taking into account that we must not go overboard or our diners will not arrive hungry for the main dish.

To make your work easier, we have classified the appetizers and skewers taking into account the technique that has been used for their preparation, the type of resulting dish or the main ingredients that have been used. I hope this compilation with the best appetizers and pinchos published by Directo al Paladar In the last year, it is useful to you and it serves as an inspiration for the next parties.

Snacking before dinner

For start eating something while everyone gets home, you can put some crispy fruit and vegetable chips or the two-color potato and sweet potato chips that they are going to love. If you want to offer some nuts, we suggest this recipe for baked spicy nuts.

You can also serve sophisticated crunchy foie grass and almond chocolates to surprise your guests, some canapés of foie gras in salt or some quail eggs with sobrasada in skewer format. Another idea, start the snack with some mini Gruyère cheese fritters.

And instead of putting the typical potato chips: why not leave your diners speechless with some surprising potato soufflés? It is a laborious recipe, but it can be done in advance so that, when the time comes, just fry the pre-cooked potatoes.

The catalog of canapés is almost endless, but you can try to serve them rolled, or bet on more original skewers such as these spoonfuls of potato cream and quail egg or these marinated smoked potato skewers.

If you prefer to put some toasts To drink before sitting at the table, we suggest these made with pepper and cheese salad, these made with rye bread with pesto and slices of ham, these others with avocado, without forgetting the camembert bruschettas with baked grapes if you prefer. hot.

Another option is to choose to make homemade blinis, which can be accompanied by all kinds of smoked or, directly, serve a well-made table with the latter.

If you want to give a oriental touch at your reception but without losing our own traditions, you can prepare these original melon and ham Makis in which we have substituted nori seaweed for our most appreciated product. You can also substitute the seaweed for salmon instead of ham and thus prepare other very curious appetizers. Another interesting idea for a different aperitif can be the quick cockle ceviche served in a lime or these mussels with tiger’s milk, as original as they are easy to prepare.

Croquettes

Although it will be necessary to start frying at the last moment, if we have them made and frozen in advance they do not give as much work and they are always a success at the table. In Direct to the Palate we are very croqueteros and in recent months we have proposed a lot of croquettes recipes.

In order not to fall for the traditional ham, chicken or minced meat, for this year we recommend the homemade chorizo ​​croquettes, or if you prefer we suggest the mixed cheese croquettes or if you dare, the Roquefort cheese croquettes. Yes you like jerky We give you two proposals, the jerky and boletus croquettes, or the jerky and leek croquettes, all of them ideal to succeed.

Although they are not croquettes in the strict sense, we have published more recipes with bechamel, such as the surprising olives a la villaroy or the breaded fried quail eggs. And surely you are enthusiastic about the chicken lollipops a la villarroy and the tigers or mussels with bechamel, which always make us happy at this time.

Puff pastry and pizzas

When the Christmas holidays come increase puff pastry consumption. With this ingredient, we suggest the mini apple and camembert cheese tarts, which you can also make closed in the form of puff pastry discs filled with apple and camembert cheese. We also suggest the asparagus and spinach scarves with cream cheese, the puff pastry toasts with tomato or these salmon puff pastries with wild asparagus, so that you have several options.

You can also make appetizers in pizza format like the mini-pizza with serrano ham and fig jam or the rolled bites of pizza or these mini caprese pizzas that are always appetizing.

Meat and poultry skewers

Although meat is usually protagonist in the form of roasts At Christmas receptions, if you are so carnivorous that you want to put some skewers to nibble on as an aperitif, we can give you a couple of ideas. You have to try the chicken skewers with paprika or the delicious Iberian secret caramel skewers that will surprise everyone.

More classic, but always efficient, are the peppers stuffed with meat. And you can’t stop trying these crispy jerky with gorgonzola, mascarpone and palm honey.

Skewers with fish and seafood

For finish this compilation, we propose you the skewers and appetizers based on shellfish, fish and other seafood. I love the simple recipes in which everyone puts their hand, such as these coquinas a la marinera that always triumph or the prawns breaded in corn flakes that have always worked well for me at receptions.

Another good idea are skewers in the form of skewers, like those with spicy prawns and mango, which can be great to start dinner, as well as these skewers of monkfish and tomatoes that come out delicious. Or if you want a classic with fish, I suggest this pintxo of cod in oil, one of my favorite appetizers.

Yes, still do you need more ideasYou can make an appetizer of smoked sardines with tomato jelly, prepare some prawns sautéed with spices, a sauté of prawns and mushrooms, which is always an infallible combination, and you can also serve in the form of a roll.

And, as a final touch, we leave you complete this fantastic recipe for scallops parmigiana, an appetizer that you will have ready in just 15 minutes.





We dry the scallops with absorbent paper and cut them into pieces of approximately one centimeter. Mix with the lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, a pinch of salt and a pinch of ground black pepper. On a baking tray we place nine scallop shells or, failing that, in nine oven-safe ceramic spoons or bowls. We fill each container with the chopped and seasoned scallop. We cut the butter into nine cubes and place them on the scallops. We generously top with grated Parmesan cheese. Put in the oven, preheated to 200º C, and cook for five minutes. We serve immediately.

