A few days ago, the 505 Games company confirmed that the last work directed by the mythical Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, would reach the PC ecosystem via Steam and Epci Games Store sometime in 2022. Many users wonder what, as in Sony consoles, they will have to pay again for the upgrade to the new version of the title, and 505 Games ensures that by the end of January, many questions about Death Stranding Director’s Cut PC will be answered.

It has been the «Global Community Director» of the company, Antonela Pounder, who in a publication on the official website of the game on Steam has clarified that for now, The information is being saved, but that at the end of this month of January, most of the questions that PC users have about this version will be answered.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is coming soon to PC with new Intel technology

While many of the users are waiting for more information on this version, you can see the launch trailer that Kojima edited (as usual in his works), and although it is not the most brilliant he has done, gives a good first look at the world that Death Stranding presents us, and above all, its characters. Hopefully at the end of this month of January, the news about this Director’s Cut will not disappoint anyone.