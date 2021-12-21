This Thursday, Meta, the company that owns Facebook, announced the blocking of seven “contract surveillance” companies, which were targeting at least 50,000 users from around the world. The company also blocked more than a thousand accounts on its social media platforms that were related to these spy companies.

From today, Meta will notify the thousands of affected people, belonging to more than 100 countries, who, according to the company’s investigations, were among the targets of the surveillance companies. Along with the notice, Affected users will be advised to review their privacy settings on Facebook and Instagram and enable additional account security measures, such as two-step authentication.

The blocked companies include several based in or with offices in Israel, as well as “an unknown entity in China” that was “developing surveillance software” and used facial recognition software.

While some of the companies manufacture spyware, the groups also use other tactics, including social engineering, by creating fake accounts to gain access to the targets’ personal information.

During a telephone press conference, Meta’s security chief Nathaniel Gleicher said that while a lot of attention has been paid to spyware, such as that developed by the NSO Group, the broader industry of contract surveillance is also worrying and spans the world.

Gleicher explained that, although these types of companies usually ensure that their services and surveillance are intended to focus on the monitoring of criminals and terrorists, Meta investigations and similar ones that other companies have carried out, “have shown that the attack is indiscriminate and includes journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition figures and human rights activists“In addition, the companies would provide various spy tools for” the highest bidder. “

Cytrox, a startup from North Macedonia, which is a developer of malware for iPhone and Android. Meta discovered a large number of websites that mimic those of large companies such as Apple, Fox News, Google, Instagram and Tesla, which could have been used by Cytrox in phishing attacks.

Cognyte, an Israeli company that is involved in tracking mobile app location data through a business called Bsightful. He also runs a private intelligence service, including the creation of fake social media profiles, which ended up collecting data on journalists and politicians from around the world. Clients were identified in Israel, Serbia, Colombia, Kenya, Morocco, Mexico, Jordan, Thailand and Indonesia.

Black cube, an Israeli firm made up of numerous former Mossad intelligence specialists. His targets included people from the medical, mining, energy and non-profit industries, as well as Palestinian activists.

Cobwebs Technologies, Israeli companies that have contracts with the United States government to provide their intelligence tools to the Department of Homeland Security and the Internal Revenue Service. Meta found evidence of “frequent attacks against activists, opposition politicians and government officials in Hong Kong and Mexico.” Saudi Arabia was also identified as a customer.

BellTrox, an Indian surveillance firm, which targeted various government officials, US private equity giant KKR and US private investment firm Muddy Waters.

Bluehawk CI, a business intelligence company, specialized in data collection and research. He has offices in New York, London and Israel, and it was discovered that he used fake accounts, posing as a Fox News journalist, to unearth lawsuits against the government of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, in the United Arab Emirates.

An unknown company in China, which was developing surveillance software and used facial recognition software. Meta investigators did not say who is behind the group, but said the software had been used by law enforcement in China.