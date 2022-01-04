Those affected include the pro-Brexit site Leave.eu. UK-based .eu domain owners have already been warned that they had to show their eligibility for an EU domain, they were otherwise at risk of being suspended, which would mean that their domains would not be able to support website hosting or email functionality.
More than 80,000 affected websites
There are different types of domains on the Internet and one of the requirements to register a .eu domain is to be a citizen or resident of the EU. As for organizations, they also need to be established within the EU.
Due to Brexit, more than 80,000 websites have been affected with the status of “suspended”. In July of last year, all those who could not prove their eligibility were placed in a “retired” status until yesterday, when their .eu domains were revoked indefinitely.
“For the past 12 months, our staff have been working tirelessly to support the holders of these domain names and follow up on the numerous requests to restore a domain name to registered status as soon as the eligibility criteria have been met.” said a spokesman for EURid.
On the other hand, those in possession of the residence or citizenship of the European Union may immediately re-register the revoked .eu domains. A spokesperson for EURid, the EU domain registry administrator, said that the 48,000 domain names “They will be available for general registration on a first-come, first-served basis” in batches throughout this Monday.
Leave.eu could be back in the hands of the EU
One of the cases that made the headlines of countless media was the domain Leave.eu, registered in the organization of the same name and that had been headed by former Brexiteer MEP Nigel Farage and funded by former UKIP funder Arron Banks.
Prior to the Brexit withdrawal date, the organization migrated its registrant address to a location in Waterford, Ireland in order to demonstrate eligibility for a .eu domain. But nevertheless, Following EURid’s investigation, the domain was issued with a “retired” status, because the domain owner did not respond to data verification requests, EURid said on Monday. Therefore, from yesterday, the Leave.eu domain name will be available for re-registration by an EU citizen or resident.