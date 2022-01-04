Those affected include the pro-Brexit site Leave.eu. UK-based .eu domain owners have already been warned that they had to show their eligibility for an EU domain, they were otherwise at risk of being suspended, which would mean that their domains would not be able to support website hosting or email functionality.

More than 80,000 affected websites

There are different types of domains on the Internet and one of the requirements to register a .eu domain is to be a citizen or resident of the EU. As for organizations, they also need to be established within the EU.

Due to Brexit, more than 80,000 websites have been affected with the status of “suspended”. In July of last year, all those who could not prove their eligibility were placed in a “retired” status until yesterday, when their .eu domains were revoked indefinitely.