To everyone’s surprise, Xiaomi has just introduced in China the Redmi Note 11 4G, the most economical device of the new family of Redmi Note 11 that, as we can see by taking a look at its design and specifications, corresponds to the Chinese version of the well-known Redmi 10 that until now had not been launched in that territory.

With that, The Redmi Note 11 4G becomes the only device of this family that does not incorporate 5G connectivity, but in return we find a smartphone with a very content price and specifications that are not bad at all.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G data sheet

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G Screen 6.5 inch

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

90Hz adaptive refresh

Perforated panel Processor 2GHz MediaTek Helio G88

ARM Mali G52 GPU Versions 4GB / 64GB

4GB / 128GB

6GB / 128GB

Micro SD Rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.2 120º

Depth: 2 megapixels f / 2.4

Macro: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera 8 megapixels f / 2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh

18W fast charge

9W reverse charge

22.5W charger included System Android 11

MIUI 12.5 Connectivity 4G Dual

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

Gps

NFC

Headphone jack

FM Radio

USB type C Dimensions and weight 161.95 x 75.53 x 8.92 mm

181 grams Others Side fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers Price From 139 euros to change

An old acquaintance presented on the Chinese market

As we tell you, nothing changes in this new Redmi Note 11 4G with respect to the Redmi 10 that we can enjoy in our market. In fact, at an aesthetic and internal level we do not find any difference, it continues to maintain an appearance similar to other Redmi products with a very remarkable rear camera module and a fairly well used front with a hole in the screen.





This one rides a 6.5-inch IPS panel with Full HD + resolution and refresh rate that can reach 90 Hz in addition to a solvent 2GHz MediaTek Helio G88 processor along with versions of up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable via micro SD.

For its battery, as usual in this range of products, we see how a 5,000 mAh capacity that has the particularity of being able to charge with a maximum power of up to 18 W and it even has a reverse charge of up to 9 W to be able to use the equipment as if it were a portable battery.





Finally, in terms of their cameras we see a quite complete configuration composed of up to five sensors that are:

50 megapixel main sensor with aperture f / 1.8

with aperture f / 1.8 8 megapixel wide angle lens with aperture f / 2.2

with aperture f / 2.2 2 megapixel depth sensor with aperture f / 2.4

with aperture f / 2.4 2 megapixel macro lens with aperture f / 2.4

with aperture f / 2.4 8 megapixel selfie with f / 2.0 aperture

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G





As we say, the new Redmi Note 11 4G has just been presented in China and can only be purchased in that market with a official price of 999 yuan, about 139 euros to change. Of course, remember that in Spain we can enjoy this device under the name of Redmi 10, So we’ve been able to buy this now-renowned phone for sale in China for quite some time.