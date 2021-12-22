EFE.- US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he will purchase 500 million Covid-19 home tests, strengthen staff in hospitals and expand vaccination sites, as part of his government’s strategy to contain the impact of the Omicron variant.

In a speech to the country four days before Christmas, Biden addressed some of the questions that he considered Americans are asking as the infections with the new variant advance, but also in light of the proximity of the holidays.

And although he said he recognized “how tired, worried and frustrated” his compatriots are, he clarified that the situation in the country is not the same as in March 2020, when the pandemic hit the United States hard.

“Today we are ready,” said the president, who stressed that unlike then “more than 200 million Americans have been completely vaccinated.”

“In March 2020 no one was completely vaccinated,” said Biden, who insisted on his call to those who have not yet completed their immunization to do so and to those who spread “lies” and “misinformation” to “stop now.”

Don’t miss: Sheinbaum rules out canceling Christmas festivities for Ómicron

Biden asks to enlist military doctors

Specifically, Biden based his speech on the measures that he will implement from now on to reinforce the combat plan for the new variant that he had announced weeks ago for this winter.

The strategy will be reinforced with a series of actions to increase hospital support, increase the availability of free tests and expand the spaces for vaccination.

Biden said he has instructed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to train about 1,000 service members, including military doctors, nurses and paramedics, who will be deployed, if necessary, during the months of January and February.

Federal medical personnel will also be immediately available to support the states. Initially, six emergency response teams made up of more than 100 clinical and paramedical professionals will travel to the states of Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont.

In addition, the governor will request that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designate personnel for a national response coordination center and that teams of experts from that entity evaluate the hospital needs of the states and territories.

Also read: Despite Ómicron, the US evaluates reducing quarantine to those infected with Covid-19

Another action has to do with the acquisition of free tests. Biden confirmed that the federal government will buy 500 million tests to be practiced at home, which will begin to be delivered from January.

The purchase of 500 million tests is, as explained by the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, in her press conference, the highest so far, although she warned that this amount will not be available until January.

Psaki stressed that the Government “is not going to send a test to every American home”, but that it will be sent to those who require it through the website that will be enabled in January. In this way, anyone who needs a free test and requests it can have it, he assured.

The tests purchased will be among the eight approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

He also confirmed that dozens of ambulances will be sent to New York, where he will also begin operating one of the emergency test sites that the Administration will fund to support the response of the states.

Defend ‘vaccine or test’ rule

On the other hand, Biden defended that the courts had reinstated the “vaccination or test” standard that he imposed for companies in the country with more than 100 employees, and admitted that these measures, although unpopular, save the lives of people and employees. the rest.

And he recalled that most of the 400,000 deaths this year from Covid-19 were not vaccinated, so these deaths were mostly “preventable.”

Also on this day, the United States announced that it will donate 580 million dollars to international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Unicef ​​and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), to combat Covid- 19.

The additional funding brings the total amount of US foreign aid against Covid-19 to $ 19.6 billion.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information