The elements that are needed to find us before offers of this nature, is that the mobile is recommended for anyone, does not have problems or weaknesses and that its price also drops significantly. A series of aspects that occur in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra . Smartphone that hit the market for more than 1,300 euros and is currently standing at 899 euros.

In this article Movilzona includes affiliate links for which a commission is received that does not affect the user at all. These purchase recommendations are independent, without an agreement with the brands.

One of the most desired mobiles is now at a price we never imagined, with an unbeatable discount of 500 euros, which allows us to take home the Samsung Ultra model. The device that you always dreamed of having in our hands is much closer, to enjoy the screen watching content, squeeze its impressive cameras and the advanced functions of the software, as well as other benefits.

Smartphone with a memory configuration without rivals, because accompanying the rest of the components we have 12 GB RAM RAM type LPDDR5, the fastest. As well as 128 GB memory also high speed UFS 3.0. A smartphone that we personally would not miss, in addition to its design where the 6.9-inch Amoled screen with super-tight frames make us feel inside games, series or movies wherever we are.

An offer that, due to its succulent nature, has been active for a short time and only the fastest have achieved it. That is why, at the time of Black Friday, you have to be very attentive to the promotions that we advance.

Model that integrates other strengths such as the Exynos 990 chip with which no one shadows it, Dolby Atmos sound, 5G, NFC and the highest speed via WiFi. With a battery that will be the envy of all, with 5,000 mAh and 45W fast charge, wireless charging and reverse charging. But above all, it is a great option for those who love to capture moments of their friends, family or places they visit through their cameras.

With 108 Mpx, there will be no detail that escapes us, obtaining the best sharpness thanks to the TOF 3D sensor that instantly focuses on each element. Along with wide-angle and telephoto zoom with 100x zoom to even photograph the Moon. Ahead, the 40 Mpx will leave you speechless, with high-resolution movie selfies and video calls.