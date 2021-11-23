Inside of the extensive catalog of terminals offered by Vivo, the “Y” family is the one that encompasses the mid-range and entry-level models, such as the Vivo Y71t or the Vivo Y76s 5G, two of its latest additions. Precisely the Vivo Y76s 5G, which was announced in China, has just welcomed a twin, the new Vivo Y76 5G.

This model, which has been officially launched in Malaysia, has the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor on board, so, as the name suggests, maintains 5G connectivity. It also adds one more sensor to the rear camera, but reduces the resolution of the front camera in return. Let’s see all the features of the Vivo Y76 5G.

Vivo Y76 technical sheet

I live Y76 Screen 6.58 inch LCD

Full HD + resolution (2408 x 1080 pixels) Processor Dimensity 700 RAM 8GB (4GB virtual RAM) Storage 128 GB + microSD Frontal camera 8 megapixels Rear camera Main: 50 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels Battery 4,100 mAh

44W fast charge OS Android 11

Funtouch OS 12 Connectivity Dual sim

5G

WiFi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C Others Side fingerprint reader Dimensions and weight 163.84 x 75 x 7.79 mm

175 g Price About 275 euros to change

Fast charging and extended RAM

The new Vivo Y76 has a 6.58-inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution (2408 x 1080 pixels). Inside, we have the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor along with 8 GB of RAM that can be expanded with 4 GB more thanks to virtual RAM.

It also has a 128 GB internal storage, microSD slot to increase that capacity and a 4,100 mAh battery. supports 44W fast charge. The operating system that comes standard is Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

The front camera offers a resolution of 8 megapixels, while the rear camera is composed of a 50 megapixel main sensor, a 2 megapixel macro lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. Its most important features are completed with the Dual SIM function, 5G coenctivity and the side fingerprint reader.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y76

As we said at the beginning, the Vivo Y76 has been officially presented in Malaysia and it will be there where it will go on sale at the moment (we do not know if it will reach more countries in the future). It will be available at a price of 1,299 Malaysian ringgits, which is equivalent to about 275 euros at the current exchange rate.

It is marketed in two different colors (Cosmic Aura and Midnight Space) and in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

More information | Alive (Malaysia)