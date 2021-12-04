Not sure how to entertain your little one? Try the following fun questions for kids. You will not regret!

Entertaining and amusing the little ones in the house is not an easy task to do. Ideally, you should alternate the strategies you use, so you can avoid monotony and stimulate other areas of their development. If you’ve tried everything, here are 50 fun questions for kids.

Indeed, choosing to ask fun questions for children is a great way to entertain them. What’s more, It is a camouflaged tool that allows you to enhance your rational thinking, creative thinking, critical thinking and stimulate your communication skills. Not to mention the connection you create with them and how much you learn from it.

Fun questions for kids

Researchers They agree that it is very important to stimulate cognitive development in the little ones. You can do this in different ways, such as with fun questions for children. It is a dynamic that stimulates him in different ways while entertaining him and connecting him more to you. We leave you with 50 of the best.

1. If your toys could talk, what do you think they would say?

The movie Toy story revived the greatest dream of all children: that their toys could talk and interact. What would your child’s toys say if they took on a life of their own?

2. If food rained down from the sky, what kind of food would it be?

They can argue about what would be the best option, and even what combination of dishes would be interesting in a storm. Without a doubt one of the fun questions for children that makes for a long conversation.

3. If our family lived in a zoo, what kind of animal would each one be?

At this point creativity is the limit. The little one can assign animals according to physical appearance, character, or just imagination.

4. What is the best thing that has happened to you in life?

It’s not a fun question in and of itself, but it is one that allows you to connect with him. In this way you will discover what has been the moment that he most appreciates from his childhood perspective.

5. If you could make a new animal, what would it be like?

They can think of existing animal combinations and also include unique qualities from the world of imagination. For instance, that rainbows come out of your mouth or that you can become invisible when you feel fear.

6. If your favorite color had a smell, what would it smell like?

In fact, some people can do this through a condition known as synesthesia. Apart from this data, it would be very interesting to discover the response of the little one.

7. What would you choose: read people’s minds or be invisible?

The rise of superhero movies and cartoons makes it inevitable to include such topics in fun questions for kids.

8. What would you choose: to be able to fly or to be able to breathe underwater?

Another dual option for both to inquire into which super power is better. What things would they do? Would they use it for good?

9. If you could make a new law for everyone, what would it be?

That everyone could share their toys? That it was forbidden to grow? That breakfast with cereal was established as mandatory in all countries?

10. If you could go into space, what planet would you go to?

This is one of the fun questions for children that combines the playful aspect with learning. It is a perfect time to sit down and inquire about the planets that make up the Solar System. Then think about which would be the most fun of all.

11. If you had a time machine, would you travel to the past or the future?

Many of these questions can set the imagination of the smallest of the house to flight.

If your little one already has some story ideas, it will be a perfect time to exercise their choice.

12. If you could one day turn into an animal, what would you be and why?

A fun hypothetical scenario that will give rise to a whole playful experience.

13. If you could change the color of your hair, what would it be and why?

They will surely be very striking or extravagant colors.

14. If you could become one more character in your cartoons, which of them would you like to be in?

Every child has ever fantasized about embodying a character from their favorite cartoon series. Have you ever wondered which one of them your child prefers? Well, this is the perfect time to find out.

15. If you had to eliminate one of your five senses, what would it be?

Another fun question for children that hides a double intention: to entertain and teach. Each sense is important, so you can imagine what life would be like without one of them.

16. If you had a dragon as a pet, what would you call it?

What things would you do to train him? How would it feed itself? Would I fly through the city on his back?

17. If you could open a business, what do you think you would sell?

Anything from something that is sold in real life to more fanciful things. For example, hugs, peace or love.

18. If you could invent a new holiday, what would it be?

Very difficult if you only have to think of one. Your little one will surely have hundreds of ideas that deserve to be celebrated around the world.

19. If you could write a book, what would it be called and what would its story be?

In case your little one has already honed his writing skills, they can make this dynamic come true. With your help together they can begin to write a short book that recreates the scenes through illustrations. We leave you with tips for teaching children to read at home.

20. If you found a magic genie lamp, what would your three wishes be?

For this answer you should avoid thinking too much about it. Set 10 seconds to see what three things he would pick.

21. Can you describe colors without mentioning their names?

A very fun dynamic that will entertain you for a while. How would you describe the color yellow without saying that it is yellow? And with green, blue, red, black or white?

22. What makes you laugh the most in the world?

Another fun question for children with which you can learn more about the things that interest and please your little one.

23. What are your favorite sounds?

Those who really enjoy listening, who make you sleep, give you peace or simply reassure you.

24. What rules would you establish for our entire family to follow?

An undoubtedly interesting answer that deserves to be discussed among all in a family assembly.

25. What do you like least about adults?

A question to know those things that your little one thinks but does not usually say out loud.

26. What would you make us for dinner today if you could?

It will surely be something that will whet everyone’s appetite. Remember that there are many benefits to having children participate in the kitchen.

27. What is the funniest face you can make?

A very entertaining dynamic that will also become a competition. Which of the two can make the most funny or strange face?

28. What is the most incredible dream you have ever had?

The one who would like to recreate in reality if he could.

29. What do you think came first, the chicken or the egg?

Well, they can spend hours and hours arguing about it; so be prepared to hear unbeatable arguments.

30. If you could only have one for the rest of your life, would you choose cake or ice cream?

Without a doubt the most difficult decision in life.

31. If you were trapped on a desert island, what three things would you like to have?

Like other fun questions for kids, the answer should be given quickly and without thinking too much.

32. If there was only one gift for you this year under the Christmas tree, what would it be?

The double meaning of this question does not have to be explained much.

33. If you could grow anything in the garden, what would it be?

If it is something viable and you have a garden, why not do it?

34. If you could be any age, what would it be?

An interesting question to know what is the relationship that your child has with respect to ages.

35. What is the most annoying sound you have ever heard?

Just as your child will have a sound that he enjoys a lot, he will also have one that he tolerates very little.

36. What is the most surprising thing you have learned in school?

Asking about everyday life, their deepest desires and the way they see the world is very important to get to know our children better.

Regarding knowledge of mathematics, history, geography and others. What really surprised you to learn about the world?

37. What is your favorite day of the week?

Surely Monday will not be.

38. If you could be any Disney character, what would you be?

If you both regularly watch Disney movies, it sure won’t be an easy decision to make.

39. If you could change your life / body with someone for a week, who would you choose?

What would you do first and why would you choose that life and not another?

40. If you had a unicorn as a pet, what would you call it?

What would you feed him and how would you take care of him?

41. If you had a pirate treasure box, what things would you put in it to protect them?

The most valuable things that you consider your greatest possession.

42. How would you organize the best party in the world?

Another fun question for children whose answer is only limited by the imagination.

43. What name would you choose if you were a superhero?

And what superpower different from that of all those who are known would have?

44. If you qualify to participate in the Olympic Games, what sport do you think you would compete in?

They can be fictional or real sports. It could reach the final of the world’s biggest eaters or the Olympic sleepers.

45. What animal do you think is scariest?

The one that causes terror in him because of his appearance, his behavior or his fury.

46. ​​If you could invent a new ice cream flavor, what would it be?

There are thousands and thousands of possible options, some very strange and unappetizing.

47. If you could teleport to a video game, which one would you do it to?

If your son is a fan of video games, he will surely want a reasonable amount of time to choose the best option.

48. If you could snap your fingers and magically do one thing for yourself, what would it be?

A game similar to that of the three wishes, but this time it is reduced to one. This should turn into something exclusive that benefits you.

49. What is the funniest thing you’ve ever seen?

Some animal in the zoo, perhaps?

50. What would your name be if you were a pirate?

A different dynamic to end our fun questions for children. They can make it come true by drawing a picture of what the little one would be like if he were a pirate.

With the latter we close our series of questions with which you can avoid monotony with the little one. You can ask parallel questions, so that you do not exhaust yourself with the ones that we have presented to you.

