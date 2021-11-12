Just two weeks to go the expected Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year. However, there are stores and brands that have gone ahead and have already begun to launch a multitude of offers on mobile phones and accessories. Traders have not wanted to be left behind and some have extended their sales period for a whole month.

This is the case, for example, of Vodafone, whose offers will be available until next December 5. Orange, for its part, will also maintain the Black Friday promotions the whole month of november, promotions including the possibility of adding a mobile phone for 1 euro more to your rate.

Discounts on rates, mobiles and accessories

This year, Orange has given the kick-off to Black Friday long before the date arrives and is going to extend it a total of four weeks. Specifically, the offers that the operator has launched will be in effect from November 2 to 30 at orange.es, 1414 and Orange stores.

Among those offers, the possibility of brand new mobile like the Redmi 9C or the Samsung Galaxy A03s for only 1 euro more. Although, yes, this promotion is exclusive for new customers of the operator.

There are also numerous terminals available that, in addition to carrying up to a 50% gift, come with an add-on for free or for a small fee additional. Some of them are:

In addition to telephones, Orange has downgraded devices of all kinds, such as the 50-inch TCL Android Smart TV, which now costs 5 euros per month per month, the same price as the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S. The Google Nest Hub for 1.50 euros a month and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for 1 euro a month are other examples.

On the other hand, when it comes to fees, Orange has launched a 50% discount for three months in its most complete plans, that is, those that include fiber up to 1 Gbps, unlimited data on the 5G mobile, Orange TV with all the football, Netflix included and Amazon Prime for 12 months as a gift.

More information | Orange