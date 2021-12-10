You have to be vigilant about any market movement and that is why the free promotions, face games and last minute sales They are the bargains we need. This time we have one of the main services for Sony consoles back.

PlayStation Plus just lowered its annual subscription by 50%, which means that it goes from costing 60 euros to only 29.99 euros. Starting today, December 9, you can take advantage of this brutal discount, which will remain active until December 19.





PlayStation Plus: 12-month subscription with a 50% discount

Of course, there is a key detail to take into account if you are thinking of benefiting from this promotion: they can only adhere to it those who do not currently have a subscription. In that case, you can get the 12 months for the indicated price.

PlayStation Plus is a service available to PS4 and PS5 users, allowing the access to free titles each month. There is a new batch of them every month, which you can add to your library to play whenever you want, as long as you keep the subscription active.

The benefits don’t end here. You’ll also have access to up to 100GB of file storage in the cloud, perfect for storing all your games. There will be exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store For subscribers and in case you have a PS5, the doors will open to the PlayStation Plus Collection. It is a selection of games from the last generation, accessible at any time.

This same month of December you can already get the works of Plus, the last consignment of 2021. You’ve got four games for you, with Godfall: Challenger Edition and Mortal Shell being the highlights this time around.