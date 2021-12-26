The content generators for years have been reaching more spaces. The development of social networks opened windows to reflect on different topics, among which are Cinema and Television. One of the most predominant platforms is YouTube channels.

While YouTube often limits a lot of content due to rights, several of the creators below manage to curate valuable content. This ranges from the critical to the aesthetic point of view. These professionals have little by little cultivated important communities, based on analysis, interpretations, and criticism.

They are their own media and have a captive audience for their content. Through the following YouTube channels you can find different styles, connected by the wealth of ideas and perspectives. The list begins.

These profiles are focused on film and television criticism. In their own way, everyone sets the tone they want to their spaces and covers multiple contents, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the analysis of the chapters of Attack on Titan.

I summarize it just like that

One of the most important Spanish-speaking content creators on the platform. I summarize it just like that it is driven by Jorge Pinarello. Through humor, he makes summaries of almost any film or television production, not without leaving different references and criticisms to break with laughter and learn about cinema in the process. The YouTube channel has been active since 2016.

Camera in hand

Drives it Lucas baini. Its space is dedicated to film and television criticism. Baini can address everything from the contents that are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the episodes of Shingeki no Kyojin, going through reviews and criticisms about Succession. His analyzes are usually full of references to the history of cinema or to the particular universes of each production, including shot-by-shot analysis.

Cinema apart

Fernanda Solorzano He is one of the key voices of Spanish-speaking film criticism. Through Cine Apart, his YouTube channel at Free Letters, reflects on different films, discovers references, makes film criticism and analysis. She, with a long career in different spaces, is also the author of the book Mysteries of the dark room. Film essays and their time.

The Top Comics

Andres Ramos leads this space dedicated to the vast universe of comics. The Marvel Cinematic Universe It is the most far-reaching movie franchise currently has. This YouTube channel works to review the origin of most of the stories that are being adapted on the big screen.

Lessons from the Screenplay

Michael is responsible for this YouTube channel. While it offers content less frequently than the spaces above, it does so with valuable depth and care. Through his analysis, Michael discovers how different key scenes from various films.