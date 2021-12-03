By the end of the year A groundbreaking five-year study will be launched in Kenya to determine whether incentives in the form of cryptocurrencies can improve health outcomes for HIV / AIDS patients.

On November 1, the blockchain-powered healthcare ecosystem Immunify.Life and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) announced that they had obtained the necessary approval from an ethics committee and the national commission to launch the study..

Together they will carry out a five-year study on HIV / AIDS It will start before the end of 2021 in Kenya’s Kakamega County region, before spreading to the rest of the country.

The first major project in this collaboration is a pioneering HIV / AIDS study to investigate the efficacy of incentives and paperless monitoring systems on HIV treatment adherence and treatment outcomes in low socioeconomic settings in Kenya.

MMUST will use Immunify.Life’s blockchain technology to collect and analyze patient data to help improve HIV treatment outcomes.. It will assess whether patients have better treatment outcomes if they are incentivized with token rewards for positive health behaviors identified by project sponsors such as NGOs and government institutions.

Immunify.Life CEO Guy Newing told Cointelegraph:

“The program we are testing will offer token incentives to encourage delinquent patients to come to the clinic for treatment.”

Patients and physicians will be rewarded with Immunify.Life’s ERC-20 native IMM token. He added that such tokens could be offered for “completing a prescribed course of antibiotics for tuberculosis” and to incentivize “HIV patients to return regularly to the clinic for review and treatment.”

Newing said that health workers will also be rewarded for positive behaviors such as “filling out consultation logs correctly, order a certain number of tests for Tuberculosis or complete medical education. “

Each patient using the platform receives a non-fungible token (NFT) health identifier that captures key medical data, such as vaccination records. This data is transferred to a digital registry to allow remote medical monitoring and access to data in real time. for medical professionals.

The study sample size is 600 patients. Half will receive the incentive with tokens, and the other half will act as a control and will not receive rewards with tokens. Patients will be monitored for six months and will receive active treatment and monthly follow-up..

The study will also make it possible to verify the effectiveness of the use of paperless health monitoring systems in an area with low socioeconomic status..

Source: Immunify.Life

Newing said that “Critical Medical treatment data can be captured in real time, time-stamped and secure; it cannot be hacked or changed.”. The platform will initially use a second layer solution on Ethereum using Polygon, with long-term plans to bridge to Cardano.

In addition to the token rewards provided by backers, patients will also benefit financially from the sale of anonymous medical data. Immunify.Life is currently conducting a private round for strategic and institutional investors ahead of its initial DEX offering (IDO) which is scheduled for early 2022.

“Patients will have the power to take control of their data and share the financial rewards. The system is financed by the fees charged to the organizations that finance and provide health care. “

In addition to HIV work in Kenya, Immunify.Life is applying its blockchain technology in two other therapeutic areas, COVID-19 and opioid addiction..

About 1.5 million people are living with HIV in Kenyaaccording to the 2020 UNAIDS report. Although 70% of these patients receive treatment, current difficulties exist around monitoring, access, program design and data collection.

Many people diagnosed with HIV are unable to continue treatment. In some areas, the number of “expired” patients can reach 40%, according to Immunify.Life. This includes pregnant women, who can pass the virus to their children during childbirth.

