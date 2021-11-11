In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi celebrates the month of Black Friday with Amazon with offers and discounts on many of its mobiles.

The Black Friday offers of the month that Amazon is celebrating, many of the best on this list, also touch Xiaomi phones.

If you were thinking of changing your mobile during this season of offers, you may be interested know some of the cheapest Xiaomi phones and that they are not only discounted, but they have achieved the best value for money.



Black Friday, in this case the previous weeks, is possibly the best time to get a mobile at the best price. Especially considering the large number of brands that compete for your attention.

In the case of Xiaomi, we find mobiles on offer, both very cheap entry-level mobiles, as well as its most popular mid-range mobiles and premium smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

The perfect mid-range mobile for those who want to save: 6.43-inch screen, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage at a very low price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S It is one of the latest phones in the Xiaomi mid-range that you can find at a very good price during the week of Black Friday. This mobile, with an approximate price of 230 euros, it has already dropped to 198 euros.

As you can see in our analysis, it is a good mobile with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and a 5,000 mAh battery to last all day. .

It has good cameras, combining a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro, and a depth sensor. In addition, on the front it has a 13 megapixel camera.

It is one of the mobiles that will be updated to Android 12.

Xiaomi 11T 5G



With 5G and a high-performance Mediatek processor, this mobile is quite powerful and has a spectacular 120 Hz screen.

Do you want a high-end and discounted mobile? So you have a chance with this Xiaomi 11T 5G. You can find it on sale on Amazon during the weeks of Black Friday for 449.99 euros.

It is a luxury mobile at a very good price. It has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, so you will notice a big change if you come from a mobile with a lower screen, both in quality and speed.

It has the Dimensity 1200 Ultra processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable by microSD card.

It has a winning combination of cameras. The main, 108 megapixel, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 5 megapixel telemacro. Also for video calls and selfies, a 16 megapixel camera.

As if it were not enough, it has a 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charge with charger included in the box.

LITTLE F3 5G

This new POCO mobile has almost everything to sweep away, starting with 5G, but also because of the enormous power of its Snapdragon 870. Read: How to take screenshots directly to PDF in Windows 10 | Technology

One of POCO’s big hits this year is the new LITTLE F3 5G. A smartphone that offers a lot and that, like the rest of the mobile phones of Xiaomi’s independent sub-brand, has a low price.

It stands out for its 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, in addition to using the powerful and fast Snapdragon 870 processor compatible with 5G networks.

In this version you have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, although it is also available with 256 GB, since it does not have card expansion.

The main camera is 48 megapixels, a wide angle of 8 megapixels and a macro of 5 megapixels accompany to have more versatility when taking photos. For selfies and video calls it has a 20 megapixel camera.

The 4520 mAh battery with 33W fast charge (charger included in the box) ensures you have power all day.

Its price has dropped up to 279.99 euros on Amazon.

POCO X3 Pro



This is the new mid-high-end mobile from POCO, a brand associated with Xiaomi and that once again squeezes the price of one of its devices to the maximum.

One of the best-selling POCO mobiles, surely one of the successes of 2020 that are still valid, is this POCO X3 Pro for only 279 euros.

A mobile that is still interesting for its complete technical characteristics and that give a good performance. Has a 6.67-inch 120Hz display, in addition to a Snapdragon 860 processor.

In this version you have a combination of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for your photos, videos and downloads.

Has a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro and depth sensor for photos in portrait mode. On the front it mounts the 20 megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

It has a battery for the whole day, with a capacity of 5160 mAh and with a fast charge of 33W.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G on Amazon

A mid-range mobile that has nothing that detracts from higher-end mobile phones is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and that stands out for its power, autonomy, design and its weight. Its price has dropped up to 322 euros.

Includes a Snapdragon 780 processor compatible with 5G networks, in addition to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. A combination compatible with games and many open applications to perform well.

The cameras are not far behind, they work well with a main 64 Mpx., a wide angle of 8 Mpx, which could be improved, and a 5 Mpx telemacro. For selfies and calls you have a 20 Mpx camera.

The autonomy it achieves is thanks to the 4,250 mAh battery and that accepts 33W fast charging and whose charger comes in the box.